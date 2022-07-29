5 best gaming CPUs to buy in 2022

It is essential to have a competent CPU installed in your gaming rig. A preferablt option is one that does not bottleneck the system and is strong enough to run the latest games at preferred resolution and frame rates when coupled with an equally strong GPU.

All other components have to be compatible with the CPU, making it an important decision that determines how strong your PC will be.

Although the processor is not a component that makes the biggest difference in frame rates as the GPU handles that department, a strong one guarantees longevity and future-proofing of your PC and also helps out in CPU-centric games.

Today, there are plenty of chips in the market by Intel and AMD that have a blend of good performance in applications and games in every price range, but this article will list the best chips money can buy today.

A capable gaming CPU is critical for good frame rates at high resolutions

1) Intel Core i5 12600K - $269.99

Intel's incredible 12th gen CPU is efficient, overclockable, and doesn't get too hot. Compared to the previous generation's Intel Core i9 11900K, the 12th gen outperforms it by a margin and costs almost half, making it a solid choice for gaming.

It has 10 cores, six of which are performance-oriented, while four are efficient ones due to Intel's new hybrid architecture that ensures low TDP while maintaining performance.

With 16 threads, a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a boost clock of 4.9 which can be further overclocked, it is suitable for gaming at 1080p and 1440p without breaking the bank.

2) Intel Core i7 12700K - $399.99

An all-rounder of gaming CPUs, it has great single- and multi-threaded performances which match 12900K while gaming, at a lower price. It is compatible with the latest technology, including PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, and is overclockable, all while maintaining power efficiency.

It has 12 cores, of which eight are performance and four are efficiency cores, 20 threads, a base frequency of 3.6 GHz, and a boost frequency of 4.9 GHz.

3) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $428.99

AMD has created a chip that is designed for gaming due to its unique specifications. It has an enormous amount of L3 cache of 96MB, something that will significantly improve frame rates, and reduce stuttering and loading times in games.

The company was able to achieve this due to its new 3D V-cache technology, which has one downside, the disability to overclock the chip, which is not the biggest issue as it has a competent base and boost clock of 3.4 and 4.5 GHz respectively.

Other specifications include 8 cores, 16 threads, and a TDP of 105W. It does not have integrated graphics or a bunded cooler, which can be seen as an issue by some.

4) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - $499.99

A high-end CPU by AMD, it has one of the best gaming performances in the market, and the latest features make it an excellent long-term investment.

The Ryzen 9 5950X is packed with 16 cores and 32 threads, built with the latest Zen 3 architecture that gives it incredible power-efficiency. It has a base frequency of 3.4GHz and a maximum of 4.9GHz, 64 MB of L3 cache, and is overclockable if users ever need to juice out more performance.

However, some downsides include no integrated graphics, no bundled cooler, and the fact that it gets super hot forces users to spend on a capable cooler. Additionally, the Ryzen 9 5900X is a strong CPU as well, one that costs $250 less, if users are looking to play games at 1080p in good frame rates.

5) Intel Core i9 12900KS - $749.99

The Intel Core i9 12900KS is a "special" edition of its predecessor which has a $150 price bump but upgrades that somewhat justify its premium cost.

It has a base clock of 3.4 GHz, a boost clock of 5.5 GHz that can be overclocked, and some users have even managed to run it at an immense 6.8 GHz. It also has integrated graphics, something that is not offered by its red competitors.

Intel has produced a chip that is incredible for gaming at the highest resolution, but one that gets super hot as it has a high TDP of 150W and no bundled cooler. With 16 cores, 24 threads, and 30MB of L3 cache, users should go for this chip if money is not an issue.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

