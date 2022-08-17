AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti: Which is the right mid-range GPU for you?

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti was launched in 2020 as the RTX 2080 Super killer. This GPU is Team Green's premium 1080p gaming card. With 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, this card is only 20% slower than the RTX 3070 and is currently the second best-selling RTX 30 series card.

In response to the RTX 3060 Ti, AMD launched the Radeon RX 6600 XT. This video card is $50 cheaper than Nvidia's option. However, this option is around 15% slower than the 3060 Ti in most modern AAA titles.

However, in the current pricing scenario, the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti starts at $470. In contrast, the cheapest RX 6600 XT cards are available for $320. This wide price gap will make users rethink their decision.

Comparison between RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6600 XT

For the majority of gamers, the 3060 Ti is the ultimate graphics card. Users can max out any game at 1080p. With some highly optimized titles, older options, and some compromises in visual fidelity, this card is a decent 1440p gaming option too. However, Nvidia cards do not come down to MSRP as fast as AMD cards have.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT is slightly slower than the RTX 3060 Ti when it comes to handling workload. Moreover, the difference between the cards widens with regard to the ray tracing performance. AMD's implementation of ray tracing is not as polished as Nvidia. RDNA 2 cards are slower than Ampere options in every game with heavy ray tracing workloads.

Apart from superior RT cores, Nvidia cards also benefit from Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology has not been as widely supported as Nvidia's equivalent. Being newer, FSR is slightly inferior to DLSS.

However, these disadvantages do not mean that the Radeon RX 6600 XT loses completely to the RTX 3060 Ti. The video card performs flawlessly in most video games at 1080p. On a tight $300 budget, there is no better option than this 8 GB GPU from AMD.

On the other hand, if sold at MSRP, the 3060 Ti would be one of the most value-for-money graphics cards Nvidia is manufacturing for this generation. That said, the pricing scenario steals the lead Nvidia created with superior hardware and technology.

Conclusion

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti Much cheaper More powerful than the RX 6600 XT Powerful card for 1080p gaming Significantly better in-game FPS and productivity scores Users can get free games on eligible purchases as part of the AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundle DLSS is more capable than FSR

Both these graphics cards are extremely capable options for 1080p gaming. Gamers should not face issues with the RX 6600 XT despite its set of disadvantages.

Nvidia graphics cards have several advantages over AMD's options. And though Team Green's supply chain has not been completely normalized yet, RTX 30 series graphics cards easily beat Radeon products in terms of total sales.

That said, gamers on a strict budget can easily opt for the Radeon RX 6600 XT. This video card is currently a great value for the price AMD asks for. On the flip side, if they have the money to spare and want better ray tracing, the RTX 3060 Ti would be the card to choose.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh