AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and RDNA 3 GPUs set to launch soon: Rumored specs, expected prices and more

AMD must release its next generation of products this year to be able to compete with Nvidia.

Nvidia is set to release RTX 40 Series GPUs, which will reportedly be stronger and more efficient while having the same launch price as their predecessors. The same could be expected from AMD, as its upcoming lineup includes top-end graphic cards that will directly compete against Nvidia's high-end Lovelace range.

During AMD's latest earnings call, the company announced several things that were widely anticipated among fans, including its upcoming products and the time frame of their release.

The CEO of the company, Lisa Su, revealed that Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPUs, RDNA 3 GPUs and EPYC Genoa chips will be released by the end of this year.

AMD's "Raphael" CPUs with Zen 4 architecture are set to be commercially available this quarter

AMD will not only be competing with Nvidia, but it will also be going head-to-head with Intel. Its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will challenge Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

The new chips will use the new Zen 4 5nm architecture, which is a critical advancement in the technology with performance gains as high as 40% compared to predecessors.

Although there is limited information regarding the next-gen desktop processor series, speculation can safely be made about its cost and release date. The cost of the lowest-end CPU in the series will most likely be $199. Meanwhile, the best CPUs will go for as high as $599, which is a competitive price when considering Intel CPU costs.

As mentioned by the AMD CEO, the company's products are set to be released by the end of this quarter. Even though a launch date hasn't been provided, it can be assumed that the products will arrive by the end of Q3 2022, likely the end of September.

Moreover, the series will comprise Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, 7800X and Ryzen 5 7600X, with other models releasing later in the year, according to leaks.

There hasn't been any official information regarding the specifications of the processors. However, a lot of rumors have suggested that there will be an 8-core/16-thread chip and a 16-core/32-thread chip, with an L2 cache size of 1MB per core, doubling the amount of the Zen 3.

It's also heavily rumored that some CPUs in the lineup will comprise integrated graphics called "GFX1036" that will run between 1,000MHZ and 2,000MHz with RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are also set to be released in late September or early October. The RX 7900 XT heads the lineup, which will supposedly have a "50% generational improvement in performance per watt," giving it an edge against Nvidia. However, consumers will have to wait for more information and benchmarks to determine which side has the better technology.

The company has also confirmed the launch of EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs by the end of this year, which will be the industry's highest-performing general-purpose server CPU. Moreover, Bergamo "Zen 4C" is set to be released early next year. The Genoa chips will have up to 96 Zen 4 cores, and Bergamo will have up to 128 Zen 4C cores.

