Is Ray-tracing worth upgrading GPUs in 2022?

Ray-tracing technology was introduced by Nvidia in September 2018 with the announcement of the RTX 20 series, the company's first Ampere architecture-based cards. It is a revolutionary new technique in which games showcase realistic shadows and reflections without using too many resources.

Before the introduction of this technology, games were rendered through a process called rasterization using polygons, which, at times, caused inaccurate lighting.

Ray-tracing stimulates the path taken by light in real-time using an algorithm. As a result, games using this technology are more immersive. Additionally, the developers are able to easily simulate how light bounces off objects.

The technology has become standard in new AAA games, as it is being adopted by a large number of developers. But should you upgrade your GPU just to access this technology?

Ray-tracing should not be the only reason to upgrade your GPU

Today, Nvidia cards that support this technology include the RTX 20 and 30 series. Unfortunately, the weakest cards from each generation, like RTX 2050 and 3050, do not have enough computational power to use the technology.

Radeon AMD cards that support this technology include the following:

RX 6600 XT

6700 XT

6800

6800 XT

6900 XT

Both companies offer competitive performance, but some games are optimized better for one brand, whereas others have a similar performance on both.

Even though Ray-tracing technology makes games look ultra-realistic, the GPUs that support it are priced at a premium. However, the latest graphics cards that are compatible with the technology also bring in a massive increase in raw computational power. This, in turn, increases frame rates in all games and enables users to use higher resolutions for gaming.

Over the past three years, there has been a huge rise in the number of games that are compatible with this technology. The list includes some household titles as well, such as the following:

Call of Duty: Warzone

Red Dead Redemption 2

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Minecraft

Hitman 3

God of War

Dying Light 2

Is RTX worth it?

In the end, users should upgrade their GPUs only if they are looking to replace their current one or are buying one for a new build. Currently, the technology isn't so that one's gaming experience will completely transform. Instead, Ray-tracing will bring about a pleasant improvement in the game's graphics.

Additionally, with the surge in the price of graphics cards, it is not worth buying a GPU for the sole purpose of getting Ray-tracing technology.

The next generation of graphics cards will likely be released soon this year. The lineup includes the RTX 40 series and AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, two series that promise to completely overhaul the performance of gaming GPUs while being in line with the current generation in terms of price.

Thus, waiting for the next generation to make an upgrade will be a better option than going for overpriced graphic cards.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions and is subjective.

