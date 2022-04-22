7 best laptops to play Football Manager

Football Manager 2022 is the latest release in the popular series and came out in November last year. It is a good idea to note that this game is not a resource-intensive game, meaning older laptops can run it as well. But for future-proofing, you need to get a laptop that you can play the upcoming games in the series on without any problems.

Football Manager is a CPU-heavy game, and laptops with APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) can run the game without any hassle. If you're on a tight budget, you can get a cheaper laptop that can run the game; however, you will have to compromise on graphics, and future-proofing will not be guaranteed.

If a laptop is out of your budget, the latest game in the series has also been released on mobile and is available on both the App Store and the Play Store for $9.99. That said, the price may drop to $6.99.

The minimum specifications to run Football Manager 2022, the PC version, are:

Processor Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 1.8GHz+ Memory 4 GB RAM Graphics Intel GMA X4500, Nvidia GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 - 256 VRAM Windows Windows 7 64-bit, 8/8.1, 10 Storage 7 GB available space

Best Laptops to play Football Manager

1) ASUS Vivobook 15 X512

ASUS Vivobook 15 X512 (Image via Amazon)

Processor Up to Intel Core i7-8565U Memory Up to 8 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce MX110 (2GB) Storage Up to 1 TB SSD

Exceptional specifications in a light body make the laptop a great choice to play Football Manager on. It's the world's smallest 15-inch laptop, and its bezels are 5.7mm in thickness, giving it a 88% screen-to-body ratio.

With four colors to choose from paired with a backlit keyboard, this laptop will be a stylish pick.

2) Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 (Image via Lenovo)

Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Memory Up to 128 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) Storage Up to 2TB SSD

This laptop boasts a great battery life while offering top performance so you can play Football Manager on the go without having to worry about charging it; the new AMD Ryzen 5000 5 series chips are known for being efficient and saving battery life.

The game will easily run in the highest settings, and with AMD FreeSync, there will be no screen-tearing. Multitasking will also be easy on this laptop as the RAM can be upgraded to 128 GB.

3) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (Image via Acer)

Processor Up to Intel i9 12th Gen Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (8GB) Storage Up to 4TB SSD

As one of the strongest laptops with premium specifications, running Football Manager will be a piece of cake. Packed with a 2.5K screen at 240HZ and Nvidia G-Sync, all games will run and look great.

You can also engage in heavy multitasking on this system, thanks to its 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

4) Dell G3 15 (2021)

Dell G3 15 (Image via Dell)

Processor Up to Intel Core i5-10300H Memory Up to 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti (4GB) Storage 256 GB SSD

An affordable 15-inch gaming laptop with a high-quality full-HD display running at 120Hz, this one a good choice if you want to save money. It is an entry-level gaming laptop with a simple design and offers value-for-money performance that can run the game in medium-high settings.

5) MSI GL66 Pulse

MSI GL66 Pulse (Image via MSI)

Processor Up to Intel Core i7-11800H Memory Up to 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce 3060 (6GB) Storage 512 GB SSD

This gaming laptop is a mid-range option with a refreshing design and customizable RGB keycaps. This laptop will have no problem running Football Manager at high FPS with its latest RTX 3000 series GPU. And a full-HD 15.6-inch screen at 144HZ makes it a great deal.

6) HP Pavilion 15

HP Gaming Pavilion 15 (Image via HP)

Processor Up to Intel Core i7-9750H Memory Up to 12 GB DDR4 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 1650 (4GB) Storage 256 GB SSD

This laptop is one of the best budget options from HP, which packs some powerful specifications and manages to stay cool under load. With 6 hours of battery life and an exceptional screen, it's a good pick that will satisfy all your gaming needs as long as you keep the settings low-medium.

7) Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Razer Blade 15 (Image via Amazon)

Processor Up to Intel Core i7-12800H Memory Up to 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti (8GB) Storage 1 TB SSD

Though one of the costliest gaming laptops on the market, it houses all the features and top specs, making it a laptop that will last for many years without showing any signs of lag.

As this laptop can run games at high FPS, it can take advantage of its 240Hz, 1440p screen. Moreover, everything about this laptop feels premium, with a sleek design that has been tweaked slightly from its predecessor.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh