5 great laptops for Elden Ring under $1500

Elden Ring, the newest entry in the Soul series, satisfies the craving of gamers purely in love with dark and harrowing worlds and boss fights of intense difficulty.

Elden Ring's Open World setting is something that souls-borne fans have been waiting an eternity for, and the fact that the lore is written by none other than George "Game of Thrones" RR Martin makes it a must-try for any fantasy lover.

Today we will list some of the best laptops that can run Elden Ring at its capped 60 FPS.

(It is critical to note that the game suffers from stuttering and frame pacing issues at launch, hence even higher-end hardware might be affected until the issues are patched out.)

Best laptops choices to play games like Elden Ring

5) HP Victus 16

HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus 16 boasts a 16.1-inch screen, 144hz panel, and RTX 3050, making it one of the best price-to-performance gaming laptops.

It has a muted black chassis, which might appeal to a huge section of gamers who abhor over-enthusiastic designs.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Get it here

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15

Lenovo Legion 5 (Image via Lenovo)

Legion 5 by Lenovo is a great laptop, with excellent thermal management and a slew of features, like Optimus being disabled by default. The inbuilt Lenovo Vantage Software is a great tool to fine-tune your laptop for optimum gaming performance.

The 4-zone keyboard is an added bonus for RGB heads.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

Get it here

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17, with its 17.3-inch screen, is a great option for people who want more screen space to play with.

The 3050ti, along with the core i7 11th generation, can get 60 FPS on nearly every game, including Elden Ring.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.95 lbs (2.7kg)

Get it here

2) MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M (Image via Wallpaper Access)

This thin and light option from MSI might look sleek and tiny at only 1.7 Kgs, but can punch way above its weight with the specs inside.

With a dark silver chassis, RGB keyboard, and hive-like vents, this machine also has the looks to back up its poweress.

It is one of the best options for business and creative professionals who are also gamers.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7kg)

Get it here

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Acer, amazon.com)

The Predator range of gaming laptops by Acer is one of the most recognizable series of gaming laptops. Its latest iteration, the Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3000 series GPUs and Intel core i5 11th Generation, builds upon that legacy.

With a customizable 4-zone RGB keyboard on the front and a metallic RGB laden Predator logo on the back, this machine looks and feels like the premium gaming device it is meant to be.

Its efficient cooling and durable build quality makes this decked-out machine pretty much the best bang you can get for your buck. And although you can go for the RTX 3080 version too, the 3060 is more than enough to run Elden Ring at 1080p 60 FPS.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

Get it here

(Note: This listicle reflects the views of the Author and is sorted by performance: lowest to highest.)

Edited by Saman