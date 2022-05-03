5 best ASUS gaming laptops in 2022

The best gaming laptops only get better as technology advances, and better and smaller CPUs and GPUs arrive every year. With clever engineering, manufacturers keep such compact powerhouses cool and quiet. The best gaming laptops comprise portability, power, and efficiency.

High-end gaming laptops have started packing multicore CPUs, desktop-powered GPUs, and fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs. ASUS has a lot of variants with different specifications meant for gaming, and this article lists the five best options to buy in 2022.

Note: The specifications are for the top models only.

Most useful ASUS gaming laptops

1) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 has excellent battery life (Image via ASUS)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 48) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 8 GB GDDR6 Storage 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1440p 240Hz

The successor to the best laptop of 2021, the Zephyrus G15 (2021), further improves and packs the best components in a 15-inch form factor. It pairs the fastest RAM and storage in the market with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 storage, making data transfers and loading games super quick.

All titles will run in the highest settings with the RTX 3070 Ti, and as the display is 240Hz, it will give a competitive edge in esports games.

This laptop has excellent battery life with 100W USB Type-C charging that lasts up to 8.5 hours, and it stays cool as it has a liquid metal thermal compound applied which helps keep it cool under heavy load. When idle, it is completely quiet, and it is also 5% smaller and 10% lighter than 2020's G15.

2) ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 has a unique look that can't be found on any other laptop (Image via Amazon)

Processor Intel i9-11900H Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 48) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 3x 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 4K 120Hz

Powered by the 11th generation Intel processor with one of the strongest RTX GPUs, it is a premium laptop with a 4K display, which is fast at 120Hz. Made up of a metal chassis, it adds to the premium feel, and the mechanical keyboard is rare on a laptop.

The ROG Zephyrus S17 certainly has a unique look that can't be found on any other laptop, designed cleverly with a mechanism to lift the keyboard to provide extra cooling, with fans venting the hot air through the back and sides.

3) ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733's design is sturdy, with the lid made up of metal and the chassis of plastic (Image via Amazon)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 64) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 2x 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 360Hz

This is another 17.3-inch laptop but with a faster 360Hz display at 1080p. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 has one of the best specifications that can run all the games in the highest settings without it being a problem.

This laptop is highly suitable for esports gaming as its display will give you a competitive edge over your enemies. The design is sturdy, with the lid made up of metal and the chassis of plastic.

Part of the chassis is see-through, which allows you to see some of the internal frame, making it a unique design choice. It has a full-sized keyboard, including a num-pad, which is rare to see in laptops.

4) ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition's battery life is one of the best (Image via Amazon)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 32) Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GDDR6 Storage 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1440p 165Hz / 1080p 300Hz

The Advantage Edition of G15 is exceptional, with a 300Hz screen for smooth gaming and AMD Radeon RX 6800M, comparable to an RTX 3070. It will run any game in high settings and utilize the fast 300Hz screen.

The laptop packs a vapor-chamber cooling system with ASUS' 'Arc Flow' fans that increases airflow by 5% compared to previous generations of the Strix series. The GPU and the CPU have liquid metal thermal compounds applied for maximum efficiency.

The battery life on the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of the best, which lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge while using it for entertainment and work. One downside is that it does not have a webcam, which is necessary for laptop users.

5) ASUS TUF DASH F15

The ASUS TUF DASH F15 comes in two colors and has a sleek design (Image via Amazon)

Processor Intel i7-11375H Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 32) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB GDDR6 Storage 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1080p 240Hz

The best specifications packed into a small chassis make this laptop a highly portable and robust rig. The keyboard installed is of excellent build quality, with spaced-out and extra keys to increase and decrease volume and mute the mic.

According to ASUS, the battery life will last up to 16.6 hours, though to reach such times, it will have to be used in 60 Hz and power-saving mode for the highest efficiency. It also has fast charging, taking 30 minutes to reach 50%.

The TUF DASH F15 comes in two colors and has a sleek design with 19.9mm thin bezels.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

