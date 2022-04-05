Top 5 Asus gaming phones

Gaming phones are a relatively recent phenomenon that have so far been exclusive to the high-end smartphone market. Mobile gamers who wanted a great gaming experience had to choose a Chinese phone maker because they were the first to bring good gaming smartphones to market.

This is no longer the case, as players can now choose from a wide range of high-quality gaming smartphones from companies such as Asus and Samsung.

While Samsung has a huge portion of the mobile phone market, it is still a new player in the gaming smartphone sector; Asus has a lot more expertise in this area and has produced some incredible gaming phones.

This article will talk about the best Asus phones in the market currently.

5 Best Asus gaming phones

Asus Rog 3

Asus Rog 5 Ultimate

Asus ROG 5S Pro

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Rog 5S Pro 5G

5) Asus Rog 3

Cost: $790

Battery: 6000 mAh

It is an old version of the Asus Rog series, but still very effective as it is equipped with the Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ and Octa Core Processor. The 6.6 inch screen and 6000 mAh non-removable battery make it the perfect gaming phone for long hours.

If you are looking for a good budget Asus Asus smartphone, then the Asus Rog 3 should be your first choice.

4) Asus Rog 5 Ultimate

Cost: $999

Battery: 6000 mAh

With a 6.8-inch display and a 144Hz AMOLED screen, the Asus ROG 5 Ultimate is unquestionably one of the greatest gaming smartphones on the market. It contains 18GB of RAM, which allows it to run high-graphic games like PUBG and BGMI without lag.

Aside from a set of shooting triggers, the phone's back screen and 6000 mAh battery life provide an added advantage.

3) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

The Asus ROG 5S Pro is widely considered to be the best gaming smartphone ever made. Consumers will enjoy the best gaming experience they've ever had, thanks to the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and 18 GB RAM.

The characteristics of this gaming laptop are comparable to those of the best gaming laptops on the market. It features a 144 Hz frame rate, 6.7-inch screen, and 512 GB of storage, making it suitable for professional gamers that play CODM and PUBG.

2) Asus Zenfone 8

Cost: $594

Battery: 4000 mAh

This phone is without a doubt a gaming behemoth from Asus, since it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The phone features a 5.9-inch display that is ideal for any game.

This gaming phone was designed with the demands of creative and professional gamers in mind, thus it includes a 64-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera for live-streaming games.

1) Asus Rog 5S Pro 5G

Cost: $1716

Battery: 6000 mAh

It's Asus's latest gaming phone, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus engine, 18 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage. Clash Royale, BGMI, and other games benefit from the 6.68-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Since it boasts a 6000 mAh battery life and a supercharger, this gaming phone is ideal for content makers and professional gamers. Additionally, but the Asus ROG 5s Pro 5G is ideal for photographers, since it features a 64 MP rear camera and a 24 MP front camera.

