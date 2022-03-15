×
COD Mobile World Championship 2022 in-game rewards revealed

The COD Mobile 2022 World Championship has been officially announced, and players can unlock weapon skins and more by playing the tourney (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 15, 2022 05:25 PM IST
News

The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 has been announced, and all players are eligible to participate in this mega tournament. Similar to previous editions, the tournament will take place in five stages. In the first and second stages, players will be able to unlock multiple free rewards based on their achievements.

👀 Check out the first #CODMobile Esports Update and learn more about the World Championship 2022!🎞 Watch the trailer & subscribe to stay informed on all things Esports👉 bit.ly/CODM-WC22-Trai… https://t.co/VoAsuf8RL3

Last year, Blacklist International was crowned the champions in Stage 5. More new teams and the older ones will return for this year's edition to try their luck for $2 million worth of prizes. Stage 1 is set to begin later this month, and a few of the prizes that players can unlock have already been announced.

Players must complete milestones every weekend starting later this month to unlock the rewards.

In-game rewards that players can unlock in COD Mobile World Championship

The trailer for the latest edition of the COD Mobile World Championship is out. As mentioned earlier, all players are eligible to participate and earn rewards. Epic weapon skins, operator skins, and even COD Points are up for grabs for those players who can achieve the given milestones.

🏆 The #CODMobile World Championship 2022 here!🆓 All CODM players can earn FREE Epic rewards when Stage 1 goes live in-game on Thursday 3/31 UTC!🎞 Watch the full trailer here & subscribe so you don't miss a beat👉 bit.ly/CODM-WC22-Trai…#CODMChamps22 #Stage1 https://t.co/kJc8pOutba

Stage 1 of the World Championships will start on March 31, 2022. Every weekend until April 24, players will be able to unlock multiple rewards. For Stage 1, players should play 10 ranked matches and earn 60 points to qualify for Stage 2.

World Championship players will be able to play with different weapon skins that represent their own region. Below are all the weapon skins for the regions that have been officially announced:

  • HBRa3- Street Cred EU
  • MSMC- Street Cred JP
  • Locus- Street Cred NA
  • Holger 26- Street Cred
  • QXR- Street Cred LATAM
  • Type-25- Street Cred India

Furthermore, players will also be able to unlock two exclusive operator skins in the initial stages: Charly - Local Legend and Zero - Main Event.

Free COD Points are given to teams who qualify for Stage 3 and beyond. More exclusive rewards are also added as the stakes get higher with each stage.

Players will be able to register and participate in the World Championships from March 31 during Season 3, and more information on the tournament can be viewed in-game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
