5 best Alienware laptops for gaming in 2022

Alienware by Dell is known in the industry for having the most premium laptops for gamers while being equally expensive. Though there are not a lot of models to choose from, they are all high-end and unique in their own way. Every year, the company releases a revised version of every model, starting from R1 to R2 and so on.

These laptops are built to last as they are designed with the highest quality material, and their customer service is also known to be one of the best. Moreover, all the laptops are customizable, as you can get lower-end components if a model is too expensive.

(Note: The specifications are for the top models only.)

Best Alienware laptops for gaming

1) Alienware X17 R2

The Alienware X17 R2 (Image via Dell)

Processor Intel Core i7-12900HK Memory 64 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 4 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 4K 120Hz

It is Alienware's best laptop for big-screen gaming, with cutting-edge, top-notch components and a beautiful design. The X17 will be a long-term choice as it will keep the frame rate high for many years and stay reliable. The only downside is that this laptop gets heated when under heavy load for long periods.

Packed with one of Nvidia's top GPUs, RTX 3080 Ti, it will push games to match the high refresh rate of its screen and make it look buttery-smooth. There is an option to have a mechanical keyboard which increases the price by $50, but it is worth the upgrade as mechanical keys are designed for gaming.

The price starts from $2,249 with the lowest possible components and goes all the way up to $4,944 with all the best components selected.

2) Alienware X15

The Alienware X15 (Image via Dell)

Processor Intel Core i9-12900H Memory 32 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 4 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 2K 240Hz

This laptop is an all-rounder of the company's X series laptops, it is the best 15-inch laptop you can get on the market, though it's pricey, starting from $2,149. The slim design of X15 is impressive as it manages to stay cool even with the heftiest components installed in the body, with improved airflow with four dynamically controlled fans and better thermal material used for faster thermal dispersal.

As it is smaller and lighter compared to the X17, it is more portable and just as premium. The best components take the price to $4,000.

3) Alienware M15 R7

The Alienware M15 R7 (Image via Dell)

Processor Intel Core i7-12700H/ AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Memory 64 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 4 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 2K 240Hz

This laptop comes in two variants, AMD and Intel, which is mostly a personal preference as both the CPUs have similar performance, with both being one of the best in their series. Packed with a top-notch GPU, RTX 3080 Ti, and a 2K 240Hz screen, it is the best combination as the GPU will make the most out of the high-quality screen.

The laptop has three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports and one USB Gen2 Type-C connection, paired with an HDMI 2.1, and you can hook it up to a larger high-resolution screen for better visuals.

M15 R7 starts from $1,499 with a combination of AMD and minimum specs and goes to $3,900 with Intel and the highest specs installed.

4) Alienware M17 R5

The Alienware M17 R5 (Image via Dell)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Memory 64 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 4 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 165Hz - 360Hz

This laptop is a bigger version of the M15, installed with slightly better components. It is one of the most impressive designs in laptops, made of copper alloy components with the Alienware logo emblazoned on the top of the laptop.

The laptop is heavy, weighing 3.31 KG and 26mm thick. The price starts at $1,599 and goes up to $4,150 with the top components selected.

5) Alienware X14

The Alienware X14 (Image via Dell)

Processor Intel Core i7 12700H Memory 32 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 2 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 14-inch, 1080p 144 Hz

The X14 is the smallest laptop offered by the company that still packs a punch. This laptop manages to fit components that can run games in medium to highest settings without any problems in a small 14-inch form factor build that weighs 1.8 KGs. With clever engineering, this laptop managed to be only 15.2 millimeters thin.

It has an elegant design made up of magnesium alloys and CNC aluminum. The downside is that the keyboard only offers one RGB zone and all the ports are located at the back.

The laptop starts at $1,499 with minimum specifications selected and goes up to $2,259 with the top possible specifications.

