Google Pixel 7 Pro camera vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagship phones to challenge Apple's iPhone 14 lineup in late 2022. While comparing iOS and Android smartphones is not always easy, looking at the stats should at least help you determine which phone would likely offer the best performance or camera quality for their price.

Both Apple and Google take great pride in having the best smartphone cameras available, given that many users base their purchases on the device's photographic capabilities. The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's answer to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro for individuals who prefer using Android over Apple's iOS.

Similar to Apple's iterative design approach to upgrading its smartphones, Google's new flagship smartphone line maintains consistency with its own preceding models in terms of overall esthetic and performance but delivers internal changes that entice customers to buy, upgrade, or switch. Since both businesses are competing for your hard-earned money, let's contrast what they have to offer.

How do the cameras of the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro stack up?

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro has a brand-new 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.78 aperture. It also has a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture. For image processing, the system makes use of Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Apple's newest Photonic Engine.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro supports nighttime portraiture, macro photography, and the ProRAW image format. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro's upgraded 12MP, f/1.9 aperture selfie camera supports autofocus. The great camera features of earlier iPhone models, which already included stabilized timelapse, HDR, Macro, and Slo-Mo video recordings as well as 4K and ProRes videos, are enhanced by these camera improvements.

The Pixel 7 Pro camera's big 50MP primary sensor and f/1.85 aperture emphasize detail and do justice to low-light photographs, promising great results for both photos and videos. It also has a 48MP (telephoto) lens with an f/3.5 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. A Super Res Zoom of up to 30x and a 5x optical zoom are also available.

The Pixel 7 Pro also boasts a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x and 5x optical zoom, and features the same triple-camera configuration as its predecessor on the rear. As a result, you have a new 12 MP ultra-wide with autofocus in addition to a Quad Bayer 50 MP wide and Quad Bayer 48 MP telephoto. The more recent Tensor G2 processor provides real improvements despite the hardware being the same.

According to Google, the new Pixel 7 Pro has significantly improved picture and video processing over the model before it. Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Movie Motion Blur, and Macro Focus are some of the new software features. Real Tone, which now functions even in low light, aids in enhanced skin color reproduction, while Macro Focus uses an ultra-wide camera to capture crisp images of items closer to the lens. Similar capabilities like Apple's Cinematic Mode for the iPhone are available in Movie Motion Blur for videos.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, both sets of cameras offer a lot of comparable characteristics, and based on the specifications, there might not be much of a difference in the photos or videos that are produced. That being said, if it came to choosing a winner amongst the two, I would say that the new Google Pixel 7 Pro, a very good rival, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro has triumphed in this race.

