5 best graphics cards for 4K gaming (2022)

While choosing the best graphics cards for 4K gaming, users will have many options. 3840x2160, the resolution commonly referred to as 2160p, is the current industry standard for several gamers. It is much crisper than FHD, and the latest consoles support the resolution. Hardware requirements, however, are quite high. This makes UHD, or 2160p, a sought-after resolution for gaming.

Both Nvidia and AMD manufacture the best graphics cards for 4k gaming. Intel will also be jumping into the bandwagon with their Arc Alchemist series of GPUs. This means graphics cards capable of 2160p will be available in plenty.

Before launching the RTX 30 Series and AMD's RX 6000 series, the best graphics cards for 2160p gaming were among the very best manufactured by the companies. They used to be extremely expensive. But, today, it is possible to find 2160p-capable cards at around $800.

A good graphic card is the backbone of 4K gaming

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti - $1499

The EVGA Geforce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24GB card (Image via EVGA)

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti is the most premium graphics card to play games at UHD resolutions. With 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 112 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 24GB of fast GDDR6X memory, this video card is one of the most powerful rendering machines out there.

The RTX 3090 Ti easily nails any modern video game at 2160p. It also handles 8K resolutions in several titles but with massive frame drops. Users can vouch for this card. It will be relevant for years to come. One can expect it to easily handle all the titles that will come out in the next 5-6 years.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 - $1,200

The ASUS ROG Strix Geforce RTX 3090 24GB card (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3090 was supposed to be among the best graphics cards for 4K gaming when it launched in 2020. Two years later, the card holds the title pretty well. Many still consider the first BFGPU to be the gold graphics card standard. This bulky GPU is among the most ambitious GPUs ever to be made.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT - $999

The Sapphire NITRO+ PURE Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB card (Image via Sapphire)

Turning to Team Red, their best option is the Radeon RX 6950 XT. This absolute behemoth of a card is a slightly overclocked version of the original Radeon RX 6900 XT from 2020. The improved card is one of the best graphics cards for 4k gaming. It competes with the RTX 3090 Ti for the performance crown while being cheaper than the slower RTX 3090.

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti - $959

EThe MSI Geforce RTX 3080 TI Gaming Z Trio 12GB card (Image via MSI)

The RTX 3080 Ti has been designed for 4K gaming. Being much cheaper than the other cards on this list, it is one of the best graphics cards for 4K gaming. With 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 112 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 12GB of GDDR6X memory, this might be the perfect card for high-end gamers.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16GB card (Image via ASRock)

Much like the RTX 3080 Ti, the Radeon RX 6800 XT was designed for 4K gaming. Although a tad slower than the Nvidia equivalent, Team Red's offering is much cheaper. This makes it one of the best graphics cards for 4K gaming on a budget. This card packs some heat with 4,608 Shading Units, 288 TMUs, 128 ROPs, and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

However, RDNA 2 cards do not have an impressive ray tracing performance. These cards lose up to 50-70% of their performance in some demanding titles like Fortnite and Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition with RT turned on.

Conclusion

While buying the best graphics cards for 4K gaming, there are plenty of options. This list summarizes the most expensive and premium cards and some budget options to enjoy next-gen games at crisp UHD quality to lessen your work.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

