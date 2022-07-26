5 reasons why you should buy the PS5 in 2022

It has been about two years since the PS5's release and getting one has been difficult for most gamers due to its shortage. PS5s are sold out in every official marketplace because scalpers have been grabbing the stocks and selling them for a hiked price and people are hesitant to buy one from them.

Recently, Sony has restocked the console in many shops, and it is widely available to buy at its official price. Since its release, the PS5 has only gotten better with new games and firmware updates that improve the console's performance.

There are multiple reasons to go for the PS5 in 2022

1) Games

The PS Store (Image via u/ClarkZuckerberg/Reddit)

Sony has a full-fledged first-party gaming line-up that includes the best exclusives for the PlayStation 5. The exclusives are also available on the PS4 but are designed to run on the latest console with bumped framerates and higher resolutions. The games include Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us 2, Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, and many more.

Moreover, many highly-anticipated games will be released soon on the PS5, including God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Wolverine, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and more. Sony plans to release all their games on PC as well but that will take time. If gamers want to play the exclusives as they are released, the PS5 is the only platform they should go for.

2) New PS Plus

The three tiers of the new subscription (Image via Sony)

The new PS Plus subscription offers a huge catalog of games and is somewhat a copy of Xbox's Game Pass. The new subscription combines the pre-existing PS Plus and PS Now services and has three different tiers that are highly upgraded versions of the previous ones.

The basic tier is called Essential, and it offers two to three bonus monthly games, which users can keep for as long as their subscription lasts, online gaming, cloud saves, and PSN Store discounts and costs $10 a month.

The second tier, called Extra, offers the same features as Essential and makes more than 400 PS4 and PS5 games available to download and stream and costs $15 a month. The Deluxe tier adds PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games to the catalog and racks up the total available games to over 700 and costs $18 a month.

3) Price

The two editions of the PlayStation 5 (Image via Sony)

The Sony PlayStation 5 costs $499, whereas the digital version costs $399. The only difference between the standard edition and the digital one is that the latter has no disk drive while having identical specifications. Both editions are available worldwide and are being sold at their official price rather than at the spiked prices from scalpers and resellers.

It is the best time to buy a PS5 because users never know when the shortage will reappear and prices will increase again. They can wait for the holiday season or discounted prices, but it is usually difficult to grab one at those times due to the high demand.

4) Specifications

The internals of the PlayStation 5 (Image via PlayStation)

The best part about the PlayStation is that both the editions have identical specifications. There is no difference in performance in games, and the cheaper digital version can also support games at 4K. With the latest Xbox, which also has two editions, there are differences in the specifications.

The Xbox Series X is the strongest of the two. It costs $499 and has a disk drive, more storage, and support for 4K gaming and variable refresh rate. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, has no disk drive and less storage, and it only supports 1080p gaming.

5) Longevity

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the PS4 Slim (Image via Sony)

Sony is expected to support the PlayStation 5 for the next eight years, until at least 2030. Looking at trends, the next PlayStation is expected to be released in 2028, but that does not mean the PS5 will become obsolete. Considering the PS4 as an example, it was released in 2013, and it is still getting the latest releases.

If gamers want to play the latest games at the best settings without the hassle of owning a PC, the PS5 is the best device to own, which will last for many years. However, a stronger 'Pro' version of the PS5 could be released in the coming years, which will have an even longer life span due to its upgraded specifications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far