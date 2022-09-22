How to pair AirPods with your iPhone 14 and 14 Pro?

Apple AirPods is a seamless way to enjoy wireless audio, and it becomes incredibly efficient when paired with the brand new iPhone 14. The first AirPods were launched in 2017 and quickly became Apple's most popular accessory line. With AirPods, one can listen to music, answer and make calls, listen and reply to messages, listen to reminders, and more.

A couple of weeks ago, Apple hosted its first in-person presentation since the pandemic to launch new products representing the latest generation. The 'Far Out' event revealed new iPhone models, alongside an AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) and three Apple Watch variants.

If you have just gotten your hands on the new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and are looking to pair your AirPods with the device, then rest assured, as the process is pretty simple.

Here's how one can pair their AirPods with the new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro

The newest iPhone series includes two models of the affordable kind, the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus, and two pricey variants, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max. The basic model features prices from $799, depending on the storage options one requires. Prices start at $899 for Plus, $999 for Pro, and $1099 for Pro Max.

To pair your iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max with your AirPods, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and turn on Bluetooth. You can do so from the Control Centre as well. Return to the Home Screen on your iPhone. Remove the AirPods from their case and hold them close to your device. Some instructions will show up on your iPhone. Follow them and tap on Done to complete the pairing process.

Note that pairing your AirPods Pro 2 with your iPhone 14 or 14 Pro will connect it to all other devices associated with the same Apple ID.

If your AirPods refuse to connect, try the following steps:

Ensure that your iPhone 14 is updated to the latest software version. Put the AirPods in the charging case and close the lid. Wait for 15 seconds, and then open the lid. Press and hold the setup button on the charging case for 10 seconds. The status light should flash white, meaning that the AirPods are ready for pairing. Put the AirPods inside the charging case and hold the case next to your iPhone with its lid open. Check if the instructions appear.

The pairing steps mentioned above apply to all Apple AirPods models, including AirPods (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the latest AirPods Pro 2.

Apple recently launched the second generation of AirPods Pro, promising new heights in the field of wireless audio. AirPods Pro 2 runs on a new in-house H2 chip that offers an improved and smarter noise-cancellation, superior three-dimensional sound, and up to 6 hrs of battery life with a single charge. The price for AirPods Pro 2 starts at $229, available for sale from September 23.

Pairing the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with the latest iPhone will be worth it, especially for tech enthusiasts who like staying true to the Apple trend.

