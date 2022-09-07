Apple introduces 2nd gen AirPods Pro featuring personalized spatial audio and touch sensor - price, release date, and more

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro was recently unveiled at the Far Out event. The new earbuds come with a new H2 chip that delivers a better listening experience consistently. The second generation of Airpods Pro also comes with Spatial audio and Active Noise Cancelation.

The new 2nd gen AirPods Pro also comes with up to 30 hours of listening time on a full charge with the case. The earbuds should last for six hours on a full charge. The case can be detected via Apple's Find My feature. It also features wireless charging.

Overall, the new iteration of the AirPods Pro is expected to be a much better product as compared to the original version of the same. These earbuds also pack a new chip that heightens its processing limits.

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro brings safety, quality, and immersion in one product

An overview of the recently launched Airpods Pro Gen 2 (Image via Apple)

The new Apple 2nd gen Airpods Pro is filled to the brim with new features. It comes with an all-new Apple Silicon-based H2 chip that heightens its processing prowess. The earbuds promise high bandwidth audio playback, thanks to this chip.

The latest iteration of Apple Airpods Pro has been built to have better personalized spatial audio that will increase immersion. This feature will make users feel like they are enjoying a concert on a live stage with their favorite brand, according to Mary-Ann Rau, Senior Engineer at AirPods Firmware.

The new AirPods Pro also comes with Active Noise Cancelation. However, this feature has improved to be twice as good when compared to the last generation. The noise cancelation feature has been coupled with Adaptive Transparency to help users stay connected to the environment.

The buds have improved by a solid margin. The AirPods Pro comes with new XS ear tips. They also feature capacitive touch control for fast and efficient navigation. The latest iteration of the Apple earbuds comes with a feature called Conversation Boost that improves vocal clarity.

Massive improvements have been made to the case of the latest AirPods Pro. The first one is precision finding via the Find My app. Users can now locate their misplaced AirPods Pro case via their iPhones.

The 2nd gen AirPods Pro case also supports wireless Qi charging via the Apple Watch charger, along with wired charging. The AirPods Pro case also has an in-built speaker. It also comes with a lanyard loop to prevent users from losing them.

Pricing, availability, and launch date

The 2nd gen Airpods Pro is launching on September 23 (Image via Apple)

The 2nd gen Airpods Pro is priced at $249. They will be available for pre-orders starting September 9. The new generation of Apple earbuds will start shipping on September 23, 2022.

