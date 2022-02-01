How to watch The Afterparty episode 1 without an Apple TV + subscription? 

The Afterparty, a murder mystery comedy series created by the makers of 21 Jump Street, premiered its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday. The series, which stars Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz and others, is a modern take on the classic whodunnit mystery formula.

There will be more episodes in the coming weeks, but Apple is hoping to entice more viewers by making the series premiere available for free, even to those without an Apple TV+ subscription.

Where to watch the Afterparty without subscribing to Apple TV+?

Apple released the first episode of The Afterparty on its YouTube account this weekend, coinciding with the series' debut. The first episode, named Aniq, is available in its entirety on YouTube.

It's not every day that Apple goes to the lengths of releasing a whole episode of a show for free, let alone on a platform other than its own.

The episode, which clocks in at roughly 50 minutes, wastes no time in introducing us to the murder victim at a 15-year high school reunion afterparty. The show dives straight into the suspects and the quick-thinking detective.

Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is introduced in the first episode of the series, as she examines each of the primary suspects. The titular Aniq (Sam Richardson), a once nerdy child who attends the reunion with hopes of finding love, but ends up as a murder suspect, is Danner's first target.

From there, The Afterparty undergoes a variety of twists and turns, with each suspect's point of view adding complexity to the plot. It makes brilliant use of the Rashomon effect to enhance the story's plot.

Why did Apple use this tactic?

While Apple hasn't announced any streaming information for The Afterparty just yet, the YouTube episode appears to be attracting some major interest in the show.

The premiere on YouTube has over 1.1 million views as of Sunday, two days after the broadcast. Apple expects the hype will result in more people signing up for its service.

Unfortunately, Apple is not nice enough to provide free access to the rest of the series. So, if one wants to keep watching the show, they'll have to upgrade to Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 a month.

If the free trial for AppleTV+ is still available, one can sign up for it for seven days to view the first three episodes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul