‘The Afterparty’ Season 1 Episode 3 takeaway: Music and macabre (Spoilers)

Romance, murder, a literal afterparty, and a deep desire to be The Thin Man are what make this episode likable in its characters and execution. Apple TV+ has dropped its newest series entitled The Afterparty with some interesting characters, plot twists and a hilarious lead performance from Tiffany Haddish.

Usually, whodunits made nowadays are a case of Sherlock Holmes imitation syndrome. However, this series can stay afloat with a fresh take on the genre.

It’s about a group of people coming together for a high school reunion. However, the famous Xavier (Dave Franco) is murdered by one of the guests. It is now up to Detective Danner to find the suspect.

Takeaways of ‘The Afterparty’ Episode 3

Yasper’s musical fantasy

Yasper and Aniq (Image via Apple TV)

In the third episode of the series, Yasper, Aniq’s friend, tells his side of the story about the night Xavier was allegedly killed. Yasper explains to Detective Danner that he was seen flipping through the air while rapping and singing his thoughts and emotions.

Of course, the singing and dancing were his fantasies, as he embellished in the story. But he explains in-depth that he supported Aniq’s endeavor to get with Zoe and encouraged him to face his fears.

Chasing your dreams

Dave Franco as Xavier (Image via Apple TV)

Yasper has also admitted that he was in a band with the illustriously famous Xavier. Yasper was dying for him to “bless his track” by giving him a shoutout and helping him with his music in the studio to get an extra dribble of clout for his career.

However, Yasper is consistently rebuffed as Xavier is doing other things that are female related and Yasper becomes disappointed.

The point of the episode, through Yasper’s eyes, is to follow your dreams and pursue them no matter what the cost may be and no matter how many times you may get disappointed in your pursuit.

Chelsea’s flask

Chelsea in 'The Afterparty' (Image via Apple TV)

Something very shocking at the end of the episode was that Chelsea’s flask was found outside between the rocks and the body of Xavier. Another guest, Jennifer Two, has gone missing, which leaves Chelsea as the lead suspect.

Of course, if Chelsea is the suspect, it would exonerate the others, since according to Yasper, she was the last one to talk to Xavier. There are about five episodes left, so it seems unlikely that she is the suspect.

