'The Afterparty' Season 1 cast list: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and others star in Apple TV+ series

Season 1 of The Afterparty, an upcoming murder-mystery comedy series from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, creators of enthralling films like The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, will be arriving on January 28, 2022 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Since the trailer was released by Apple, the series' star-studded cast has been grabbing a lot of attention.

The long ensemble boasts several notable actors such as Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, and a few others. Gleaned from the trailer, it feels like the series will be a scintillating affair.

'The Afterparty' Season 1: Cast list

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the cast members of this upcoming thrilling Apple TV+ comedy series.

1) Tiffany Haddish as Danner

Famous comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will be seen playing the role of Danner, the charmingly hilarious detective investigating the cold-blooded murder of Xavier in this mystery comedy series.

The super talented actor and stand-up comedian has guest-starred in many television series over the years. She came into the spotlight after playing the role of Nekeisha Williams on the sitcom The Carmichael Show. Haddish has been critically acclaimed for her breakthrough performance in the movie Girls Trip.

She won a Primetime Emmy Award for hosting an outstanding episode of Saturday Night Live. Her remarkable oeuvre Black Mitzvah won the Grammy award for best comedy album. After Whoopi Goldberg, she is the second African-American woman to win this award.

2) Sam Richardson as Aniq

Popular actor, producer, comedian and writer Sam Richardson will be playing the role of Aniq, one of the guests at the infamous afterparty. The actor is well regarded for portraying Richard Splett in Veep (2012 - 2019), a political comedy series on HBO.

He has also been a significant part of notable shows such as Detroiters (2017 - 2018), I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (2019 - present), and more. The audience is eager to see what this meticulous actor brings to the mystery comedy series.

3) Zoe Chao as Zoe

Actress, screen writer, and Broadway artist Zoe Chao will be seen playing the role of Zoe, another guest of the afterparty in the series. She gained prominence after playing the role of Isobel in Strangers.

She has also been a part of several well-received movies and TV series such as The Gordon Game, The God Particles, Dirty Garden, Center Pedal, Like Animals, Almost Love, Downhill, The High Note, Long Weekend, The OA, Living With Yourself, Love Life, Modern Love, and more.

The Afterparty Season 1 cast list also includes other well-known actors such as:

Ilana Glazer as Chelsea

Dave Franco as Xavier

Ben Schwartz as Yasper

Ike Barinholtz as Brett

Jamie Demetriou as Walt

John Early as Detective Culp, Danner's partner

Season 1 of the intriguing murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty arrives on January 28, 2022 only on Apple TV+.

