Apple TV+ Swan Song review: While familiar in its science-fiction themes, the film is buoyed by Mahershala Ali’s powerhouse dual performance

Apple TV+ has just released its newest film Swan Song. Mahershala Ali portrays Cameron Turner, who is stuck with a terminal illness that he kept secret from his family.

He, eventually, has scientists make a clone of himself to look after his family after he has passed. However, he has some concerns about the clone going forward.

The film has a sense of awe and works as a different vehicle for Mahershala Ali. It might seem too obvious, but it looks a little too similar to a Black Mirror episode.

It’s only fair to properly evaluate the film and all of its facets.

Is Swan Song worth a watch?

The themes are somewhat familiar

Swan Song is a film that uses grounded storytelling coupled with science-fiction elements. All of that isn’t to say that that is a terrible thing. However, one can’t help but feel that it’s already been seen before.

The film’s futuristic premise has promise, but it too often feels like an affair of been-there-done-that. It would have been exceptional if it had done something différent with its plot. The storyline of a man with a terminal illness seeking help from a doctor to help or prolong his life has already been seen in many science-fiction films. It has even been viewed outside of the genre.

Mahershala Ali is mesmerizing

Regardless of what one would say about the film’s plot, Mahershala Ali is magnificent as Cameron Turner and his clone, Jack. The audience is able to sympathize with him due to his compelling performance as a terminally ill patient. Ali’s performance is so subtly nuanced that it will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Mahershala is an actor who makes excellent work of what he is given, and it’s almost impossible to imagine another actor in the role. He commands our attention and, at the same time, our respect. It’s not hard to figure out why he was already nominated for a Golden Globe.

Swan Song is heartfelt

The one thing that is so enthralling about the film is its uninhibited heart that is consistently on display. Swan Song is a movie that uses subtlety and emotional drama to get to the core of its heart. Additionally, its beautiful framing and color palette add a sense of either comfort or tension.

Knowing that Cameron Turner’s family is unaware of his illness and that he is trying to do the best he can for them only makes for more tear-jerking content to watch as he has a clone take over his life.

