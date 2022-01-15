Tiffany Haddish's smiling mugshot after DUI arrest leaves internet in splits  

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the early hours of Friday, January 14, for allegedly driving under the influence. According to TMZ, officials found the actress-comedian dozing off in front of the wheel while driving in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Police told the publication that the actress possibly consumed marijuana and was taken into custody after she was spotted pulling over in a neighborhood near the South Metro Atlanta town.

Deadline reported that Haddish was arrested after she refused to take a breathalyzer test. Assistant Chief of Police Matt Myers also issued an official statement about the incident while speaking to E! News:

"While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence."

Haddish was reportedly taken to the Fayette County Jail and detained for a few hours before being released on a $1,666 bond. The actress was also seen smiling in her mugshot released by law enforcement authorities.

Twitter reacts to Tiffany Haddish’s smiling mugshot

Tiffany Haddish left fans amused with her smiling mughshot (Image via Getty Images)/Michael Tullberg)

A smiling mugshot of actress Tiffany Haddish went viral on social media shortly after her DUI arrest in Peachtree City on Friday.

In the mugshot, Haddish can be seen posing in a blonde buzz cut with a wide smile plastered across her face. The photo left fans largely amused, with many taking to Twitter to share their funny reactions to the situation:

While Haddish was released on bond a few hours after her arrest, law enforcement authorities are currently waiting for the results of her blood work tests.

The actress was reportedly in Peach State to shoot for her upcoming Disney film Haunted Mansion alongside Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson.

On a personal front, Haddish recently parted ways with boyfriend Common. She also suffered a few losses as her close friends, actor Bob Saget and producer Carl Craig, passed away.

