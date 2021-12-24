"Pure evil": Kim Potter's smiling mugshot goes viral hours after she's convicted for manslaughter in the Daunte Wright shooting

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty and convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old African American man Daunte Wright after mistaking her gun for a taser.

Following the latest hearing, a bizarre picture of the former cop smiling in her mugshot went viral on social media. Contrary to her emotional testimony during last week’s trial, the defendant showed no remorse and reportedly maintained a straight face after her sentencing.

Crystal Campbell @Crystal00176011 twitter.com/darlingebony/s… Ebony Noor #Revolt✊🏿 @DarlingEbony After her conviction for manslaughter. Kim Potter was all smiles in her mugshot. Yep, the tears were to escape accountability. More evidence that white women use tears as weapons. After her conviction for manslaughter. Kim Potter was all smiles in her mugshot. Yep, the tears were to escape accountability. More evidence that white women use tears as weapons. https://t.co/6BpupVnINq Her smile is pure evil. Hope the judge has a copy of Kim Potter’s mugshot when determining sentencing. She shows no remorse for having killed someone - accidentally or not. Mugshot shows the jury got it right. #GUILTY of Manslaughter #KimPotter Her smile is pure evil. Hope the judge has a copy of Kim Potter’s mugshot when determining sentencing. She shows no remorse for having killed someone - accidentally or not. Mugshot shows the jury got it right. #GUILTY of Manslaughter #KimPotter twitter.com/darlingebony/s…

A jury consisting of 12 members had previously deliberated for over 24 hours to decide whether Kim Potter was guilty of “reckless handling of a firearm” with “culpable negligence.” The officer previously pled not guilty to the charges.

However, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, Judge Regina Chu from Hennepin County Court found her guilty of all charges. The 49-year-old was handcuffed inside the courtroom and taken away to the Minnesota Correctional Facility, where she will be detained until her next hearing on February 18, 2022.

Twitter reacts to Kim Potter’s smiling mugshot after her conviction

Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright on April 11 after mistaking her handgun for a taser (Image via Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Kerem Yucel/Getty Images)

On April 11, 2021, Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright with a 9mm handgun by mistaking the weapon as a taser after the victim attempted to run away from police following a traffic stop incident.

The 20-year-old was declared dead at the scene and body cam footage showed the officer realizing her mistake right after the fatal firing. Potter resigned two days after the incident while awaiting trial.

During last week’s hearing, the former police veteran broke down in tears while apologizing for her actions:

"It just went chaotic. I remember yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser', and nothing happened. Then he told me I shot him. I was very distraught. I just shot somebody. I've never done that. I'm so sorry it happened. I'm sorry. I didn’t want to hurt anybody."

However, the defendant showed no emotion on her face after she was convicted of the charges on Thursday, in which she was declared guilty on two counts of manslaughter. Moreover, a viral capture of Potter’s smiling mugshot left people shocked.

Several social media users took to Twitter to share their reaction to her lack of empathy in relation to the situation:

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Kim Potter is all smiles in her new mugshot, after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright that occurred during a traffic stop. Kim Potter is all smiles in her new mugshot, after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright that occurred during a traffic stop. https://t.co/ghenvt8RZY

Jesubuike - Psalm 28:7 NIV @Jesubuike1 Did you see Police Officer Kim Potter mugshot? It was all crocodile tears 😭. I knew her jurors would not be fooled. Kim Potter fooled some people; not me!!! Police are trained to shot teaser on the face or body not the chest to kill. Kim Potter pulled a wool over our eyes 👀 Did you see Police Officer Kim Potter mugshot? It was all crocodile tears 😭. I knew her jurors would not be fooled. Kim Potter fooled some people; not me!!! Police are trained to shot teaser on the face or body not the chest to kill. Kim Potter pulled a wool over our eyes 👀 https://t.co/vQuUWvZFCn

Stephen @DrywGypsy What ive learned from Kim Potter:



Never take the stand and cry



NEVER SMILE IN YOUR MUGSHOT AFTER GETTING CONVICTED What ive learned from Kim Potter:Never take the stand and cryNEVER SMILE IN YOUR MUGSHOT AFTER GETTING CONVICTED https://t.co/6F0pzx2xJm

LushLifeSims @LushSims Kim Potter smiling in her mugshot is why we call them devils. Kim Potter smiling in her mugshot is why we call them devils.

RyseofthePhoenix82 @RysePhoenix82 Kim potter will probably get 7 years or less. That’s why she’s smiling in her mugshot. Manslaughter versus murder means she’ll see the light again. Kim potter will probably get 7 years or less. That’s why she’s smiling in her mugshot. Manslaughter versus murder means she’ll see the light again.

✊🏾🇱🇷MisFitBlackGirl💁🏿‍♀️LIB_QN32☭ @LibQn32

nypost.com/2021/12/23/con… What is Kim Potter smiling about? Seems she knows something we don't?!?🤔🤬 What is Kim Potter smiling about? Seems she knows something we don't?!?🤔🤬nypost.com/2021/12/23/con…

Mirage @_xMiragex_ Kim Potter mugshot like Kim Potter mugshot like https://t.co/ENBFXyxHRh

Reagan @sneakinmohican So glad Kim Potter smiled in her mugshot. Praying it works against her @ sentencing, complete lack of remorse. I wasn't fooled by those crocodile tears. Unlike Kyle Rittenhouse's, this adventure at Waterworks Park did not yield the same results. People are sick of dirty cops. So glad Kim Potter smiled in her mugshot. Praying it works against her @ sentencing, complete lack of remorse. I wasn't fooled by those crocodile tears. Unlike Kyle Rittenhouse's, this adventure at Waterworks Park did not yield the same results. People are sick of dirty cops.

April #WearAMask and #GetVaccinated @April_Sassy New Kim Potter mugshot. She's smiling like she thinks she's going to win an appeal of her conviction. New Kim Potter mugshot. She's smiling like she thinks she's going to win an appeal of her conviction. https://t.co/BblbmXRRgV

As reactions continued to pour in online, several law enforcement officials reported that convicts smiling in their prison photos were intoxicated, mentally unfit or unaware of their actions.

As per the Minnesota law, the maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine and the maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter in 10 years.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, due to Kim Potter’s lack of criminal history, she is likely to face between 6 and 8.5 years in prison. Her next hearing for sentencing is scheduled for February 18, 2022.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan