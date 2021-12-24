×
Who is Kathleen Fitzpatrick, aka Miss Fitz? Third grade Holy Trinity School teacher scores insane shot in viral video

A schoolteacher went viral after getting a Hail Mary shot right (Image via Kathleen Fitzpatrick and RutgersWBB/Twitter)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Dec 24, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Georgetown schoolteacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick, best known as Miss Fitz on campus, is going viral on social media after impressing her third-grade students with a Hail Mary court shot.

Miss Fitz teaches at a Jesuit-run Catholic elementary school in Washington DC. The teacher had promised hot chocolate for all her students if she made the half-court shot. And Kathleen Fitzpatrick surprised her students and the internet with the successful dunk.

Following the Christmas miracle, the students were heard shouting, “Again! Again!”. CBC Sports shared the momentous clip of Miss Fitz’s shot on their Twitter account. It amassed over eight million views in a day.

A moment those kids will never forget 🥰Third grade teacher Ms. Fitz promised her class hot chocolate if she made this shot ☕️Way to go, Ms. Fitz!🎥: htsgeorgetown/IG https://t.co/wqnc22vNEZ

Is Miss Fitz an experienced basketball player?

The Drexel Hill, Philadelphia, native is an award-winning WBB player. She played for the Scalet Knights during her senior year.

Miss Fitz studied at St. Joseph’s School during her freshman, junior, and sophomore years. The teacher developed a passion for the game during her senior year and led her Notre Dame de Namur team to the PAISAA semifinals.

She also acquired the title of “third-team all-state Class AAA honoree”. To add to her accolades, Miss Fitz was also recognized for her sportsmanship and outstanding play with the Markward Basketball award.

The viral sensation appeared on SportsCenter to talk about the fan-favorite shoot. She said:

“I usually do play basketball with them at recess and I don't really take it lightly. I play as hard as I can. And I just picked up a ball, and I said if I make this — it was a Friday afternoon — and I said if I make this shot we'll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class. I just launched it and it went in.”

A few tweets reacting to the exciting moment on the court included:

@cbcsports The kid in the red jacket is all of us... https://t.co/YioFRlFI6w
@cbcsports Fantastic! Not her first jumpshot.
@cbcsports She knew she drained that https://t.co/vfs7bsz1SC
@cbcsports As a former teacher I can tell you this sort of thing is not unusual. It’s fun and engaging plus you never think you’ll make the shot. 😂 it’s one of the things I miss about teaching, the fun with the kids.
@cbcsports Lol…there’s literally a kid running around in a deer costume ! Teachers are one of the most important people in children lives. They literally spend 1/3 of their days with the teacher !
@cbcsports Same energy 😂 https://t.co/0lJR47m5qq
@cbcsports She kept that wrist popped the whole way 🤣 she knew she was shooting fire 🔥 https://t.co/9l6qDOAcqO
@cbcsports This is the best sports video of the year. Forget any other shot, goal, KO, this is the best.
@cbcsports The kid in the red coat, this level of excitement is unmatched!😂 https://t.co/Y8QZTmC2i3

Holy Trinity School shared the moment on their Facebook page on December 20. They also uploaded an image of the third graders enjoying their promised hot chocolate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
