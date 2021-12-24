Who is Kathleen Fitzpatrick, aka Miss Fitz? Third grade Holy Trinity School teacher scores insane shot in viral video

Georgetown schoolteacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick, best known as Miss Fitz on campus, is going viral on social media after impressing her third-grade students with a Hail Mary court shot.

Miss Fitz teaches at a Jesuit-run Catholic elementary school in Washington DC. The teacher had promised hot chocolate for all her students if she made the half-court shot. And Kathleen Fitzpatrick surprised her students and the internet with the successful dunk.

Following the Christmas miracle, the students were heard shouting, “Again! Again!”. CBC Sports shared the momentous clip of Miss Fitz’s shot on their Twitter account. It amassed over eight million views in a day.

Is Miss Fitz an experienced basketball player?

The Drexel Hill, Philadelphia, native is an award-winning WBB player. She played for the Scalet Knights during her senior year.

Miss Fitz studied at St. Joseph’s School during her freshman, junior, and sophomore years. The teacher developed a passion for the game during her senior year and led her Notre Dame de Namur team to the PAISAA semifinals.

She also acquired the title of “third-team all-state Class AAA honoree”. To add to her accolades, Miss Fitz was also recognized for her sportsmanship and outstanding play with the Markward Basketball award.

The viral sensation appeared on SportsCenter to talk about the fan-favorite shoot. She said:

“I usually do play basketball with them at recess and I don't really take it lightly. I play as hard as I can. And I just picked up a ball, and I said if I make this — it was a Friday afternoon — and I said if I make this shot we'll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class. I just launched it and it went in.”

A few tweets reacting to the exciting moment on the court included:

Peter 💉💉 @burtpies @cbcsports As a former teacher I can tell you this sort of thing is not unusual. It’s fun and engaging plus you never think you’ll make the shot. 😂 it’s one of the things I miss about teaching, the fun with the kids. @cbcsports As a former teacher I can tell you this sort of thing is not unusual. It’s fun and engaging plus you never think you’ll make the shot. 😂 it’s one of the things I miss about teaching, the fun with the kids.

E S @EricSchroeder9 @cbcsports Lol…there’s literally a kid running around in a deer costume ! Teachers are one of the most important people in children lives. They literally spend 1/3 of their days with the teacher ! @cbcsports Lol…there’s literally a kid running around in a deer costume ! Teachers are one of the most important people in children lives. They literally spend 1/3 of their days with the teacher !

Adam L. @AdamLMedia @cbcsports This is the best sports video of the year. Forget any other shot, goal, KO, this is the best. @cbcsports This is the best sports video of the year. Forget any other shot, goal, KO, this is the best.

Holy Trinity School shared the moment on their Facebook page on December 20. They also uploaded an image of the third graders enjoying their promised hot chocolate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer