Who was Alexandra Morales? Missing Georgia teacher last seen in Guadalajara, Mexico, found dead

24-year-old teacher Alexandra Morales was recently found dead by authorities in Mexico. The 24-year-old was last spotted at a concert near Guadalajara on October 30 according to various news reports.

The exact cause of death remains unknown for now. While speaking to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens said that Alexandra Morales took personal leave but did not return to her duties as originally planned.

Rebekka Schramm reported on the story for CBS46, noting that Alexandra Morales was a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary who was found dead in Mexico.

Gipson-Stevens said that they found a substitute teacher to help teach the first-grade class alongside the other first-grade teachers. The principal immediately informed the families of students in Morales's class so they could begin comforting their children.

Maria Palacios, mother of a 6-year-old girl, said that her daughter had a special connection with Morales since she was her first bilingual teacher. Palacios said that before she could say anything further, her daughter started crying and she had to explain that Morales was never coming back.

Alexandra Morales grabbed attention on the news and social media after she went missing. She was later found deceased on the side of the road.

Morales was mostly known as a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She took a leave to attend a concert in Guadalajara, Mexico. She was reported to be around 5 feet 5 inches tall and had blonde hair and brown eyes.

She reportedly had a small scar on her left eyebrow and a camellia flower tattoo on her back. Apart from her occupation and reported physical appearance, details related to her education and family remain unavailable for now.

The officials of her school informed the parents on November 9 that one of their teachers was missing. Her relatives later informed the school’s principal that she had passed away. A GoFundMe page was also set up two days prior and collected around $18,000.

While the news went viral, the public only spoke positively about Alexandra Morales. Principal Gipson-Stevens said that she was full of joy and loved her students. The tributes on Twitter mentioned that her death was a big loss for her family and community.

As officials probe the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death, further clarity is being sought about the matter on a worldwide scale.

