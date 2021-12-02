Who are Ethan Crumbley's parents? James and Jennifer Crumbley under scrutiny over Oxford High School shooting in Michigan

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting incident, was reportedly called for a school meeting with his parents over “concerning classroom behavior” a few hours before his rampage.

The mass shooting took place on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and left four students dead and seven others injured (including a teacher). Ethan Crumbley was arrested within five minutes of the attack and later identified by officials on Wednesday, December 1.

During the press conference, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard shared that Ethan Crumbley started displaying concerning behavior in the classroom a day before the shooting. According to NYPost, school authorities had two meetings with the shooter, including one with his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley:

“We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behaviors in the classroom that they felt was concerning. In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting of course is part of the investigation.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement that Ethan Crumbely’s parents are likely to face charges in relation to the shooting for exposing a firearm without security to their teenage son.

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult and has been transported from a juvenile detention center to an adult county jail. He has been convicted of one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

All about Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer

Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was arraigned on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, virtually attended the arraignment and looked visibly upset as they introduced themselves during the session.

The parents are also being held accountable for providing the 15-year-old access to the firearm that was allegedly bought by his father four days before the rampage. Prosecutor Karen McDonald questioned the responsible ownership of guns during the hearing:

“The response was executed perfectly, yet four children were killed and multiple injuries occurred, which suggests that we really can’t train ourselves out of this tragedy. We have to address the fact that people should be held accountable who own guns and are not responsible.”

She also mentioned that individuals who do not secure firearms and fail to keep weapons away from minors should be held accountable for their actions:

“We know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors. We know that. And we have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that.”

According to the Daily Mail, police authorities searched the Ethan Crumbley's family home following the incident and reportedly removed “long-barreled guns” from the house.

Ethan’s father James Crumbley (45) works for an office software supply company, Autonomous Inc. He worked as a tech salesman and reportedly faced legal issues over child support payments in Florida. As per The Daily Beast, he was previously associated with a San Francisco-based GPS tracking company called Monarch.

His previous employer told the outlet that he worked at the company from February to July 2021 but was terminated “for reasons unrelated to this incident.” James also has another son named Eli Crumbley, who he shares with his first wife.

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley’s mother Jennifer Crumbley (43) works as a real estate broker in the Oxford area of Michigan. She reportedly wrote an open letter to Donald Trump in 2016 in one of her old blogs and thanked him for allowing the rights to bear arms for protection:

“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. “Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

Jennifer attended Clarkston High School in Michigan and graduated in 1996. She also has an associate’s degree in business management and marketing from Northwestern Michigan College. She was listed as a realtor for a Michigan-based company, but her official bio was removed following Ethan Crumbley’s shooting incident.

As per records obtained by Heavy, Jennifer was arrested in Lee County for letting animals run at large in 2004 and later in Duval County for driving under the influence in 2005. She was also allegedly charged with passing a worthless check, driving with a suspended license and failing to appear in court in 2003.

James and Jennifer Crumbley lived with their son Ethan Crumbley in a small house on East Street in Oxford. They moved to the neighborhood in 2015 from Renton, Washington.

James’ elder son Eli previously lived with the family but reportedly moved out to live with his biological mother after facing undisclosed issues with his stepmother, Jennifer.

The family has hired an attorney for their son and reportedly invoked their right to remain silent. Officials mentioned they have not co-operated with the investigation so far. Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley has been ordered to be detained without bail at the Oakland County Jail.

