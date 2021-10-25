"There are so many guesses": Halyna Hutchins' sister and father open up on Alec Baldwin shooting accident 

On October 21, Beetlejuice star Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he fired his prop gun on the set of Rust. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

According to the official affidavit, the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed three guns on a cart, including one with a live round. The firearm was given to Alec Baldwin by Assistant Director Dave Hall, who was unaware that it was loaded with a live round.

However, law enforcement authorities have not yet named a person of interest in the tragic death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

How is Halyna Hutchins' family reacting to her untimely death on the set of 'Rust'?

Since the mishap occurred, reports of alleged negligence during the film's production have been pouring in. The late Halyna Hutchins' father Anatoly Androsovych told The Sun on October 24,

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns."

He also mentioned the status of Halyna's nine-year-old son Andros. Anatoly said,

"[Andros] has been very badly affected...he is lost without his mother."

Meanwhile, Halyna Hutchins' younger sister Svetlana Androsovych, blamed the armory department's negligence. She said,

"How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence.' I don't know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses."

Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins took to Instagram on October 23 to share a snap of himself with his son and late wife. He captioned the post:

"We miss you, Halyna!"

Matthew told Insider recently that he had no words to describe the tragic incident.

He said,

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. "

Matthew further added,

"I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Alec Baldwin's interaction with the family

AlecBaldwin(HABF) @AlecBaldwin 1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and 1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to offer his condolences about the mishap. He had mentioned in the tweets that he is fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding the investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death.

In the tweet, Alec Baldwin also mentioned that he is in touch with Halyna's husband Matthew and offered support through this difficult time.

Matthew had previously mentioned in his Insider interview,

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

Over the weekend, the 63-year old was also spotted at Santa Fe with Halyna Hutchins' grieving husband and son. The actor was seen embracing Matthew and his nine-year-old son.

