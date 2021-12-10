What are the 6 charges against Jussie Smollett? Jury finds actor guilty on 5 counts in verdict

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett was convicted on Thursday, December 9, 2021, for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself and lying to the Chicago police about the incident in 2019.

The actor was charged with five counts of disorderly conduct for false reporting in an attempt to gain alleged fake publicity.

A jury consisting of six men and six women deliberated the case for nearly nine hours over two days. The panel found the actor guilty on five out of six counts and acquitted him of a sixth disorderly conduct charge.

However, Jussie Smollett mentioned that the claims questioning the credibility of the attack were “100% false.”

Charges against actor Jussie Smollett explained

The latest Jussie Smollett verdict declared him guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct for faking a hate crime and battery nearly three years ago.

The five counts are considered to be class 4 felonies in the state of Illinois and can result in up to three years in prison. The six counts of disorderly conduct come under a legal subsection that prohibits false reporting to police and the class 4 felony is often considered one of the least serious felonies in Illinois.

According to court documents, each count against Smollett was based on one false report to police.

Count 1: The first count accused the actor of falsely telling responding officer Muhammed Baig about being the victim of a hate crime and claiming that the two attackers “put a rope around his neck.” The report was made around 2.45 am on January 29, 2019, nearly 45 minutes after the alleged attack.

Count 2: The second count is related to Jussie Smollett claiming to be a victim of battery by telling the same officer about attackers beating and pouring bleach on him.

Counts 3 and 4: These counts refer to the same claims made by the artist to another officer named Kimberly Murray later in the day a little before 6 am in the morning.

Count 5: The fifth count has been levied on the Marshall actor for repeating his claims about an alleged batter to Officer Murray around 7.15 pm in the evening.

Count 6: The sixth and final count is related to Smollett reporting to detective Robert Graves about being a victim of an aggravated battery on Feb. 14, 2019. However, the charge was dismissed at the latest hearing.

As per Illinois law, Jussie Smollett could face up to three years in prison on each count. However, experts believe he will likely avoid jail time due to lack of criminal history and because his offense did not cause any harm or injury. The actor could also face probation and community service as part of the sentence.

He currently remains free on bond while awaiting his sentencing. No date for the sentencing hearing has been scheduled so far.

What did Jussie Smollett do?

On January 29, 2019, Jussie Smollett reported an incident of race and orientation-based violence committed against him by two men in ski masks. The actor told police that the men attacked him outside his home and used discriminatory slurs against him.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 39-year-old claimed that the men used their “hand, feet and teeth” in the assault, put a “noose around his neck” and poured a “liquid chemical substance” on him.

The Alien: Covenant star was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and released in “good condition.” He also alleged that the attack was likely a result of his criticism of former president Donald Trump and was related to a threatening letter he received on the set of Empire earlier that month.

Two suspects, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, were arrested in February 2019 for allegedly being involved in the crime. However, the brothers told police Smollett paid them $3,500 to carry out the fake attack. They also alleged that Jussie Smollett gave them money to buy ski masks, ropes, and red hats to look like supporters of Donald Trump.

However, the latter claimed that the paycheck was given to the suspects for meal and workout plans.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury that authorities found “overwhelming” evidence against Smollett and his actions caused Chicago police to spend significant time and resources investigating an alleged fake crime that ended up being staged.

