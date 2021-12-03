Former AOA member Mina pens down emotional Instagram post, as assault case is forwarded to prosecution

News of former AOA member Mina’s s*xual assault shocked the nation and K-pop fans worldwide. But with the case having been forwarded to the prosecution, there might be some closure for the actor-idol.

While Kwon Mina, better known only as Mina, is best known for having been a member of AOA, she has also appeared in television dramas such as Modern Farmer (2014) and All About My Mom (2013).

Former AOA member Mina's assault took place in 2007

News of police involvement in Mina’s alleged assault came to light on December 1, when the idol lodged a complaint at Busan Police Agency. According to police, the accused is a man in his 20s, and has been charged with r*pe and assault. The case was recently forwarded to the prosecution.

Daily Naver @dailynaver



dailynaver.blogspot.com/2021/12/aoa-mi… AOA Mina's rapist from middle school that assaulted her with a beer bottle arrested by police AOA Mina's rapist from middle school that assaulted her with a beer bottle arrested by police dailynaver.blogspot.com/2021/12/aoa-mi… https://t.co/ChJZtbwf3n

One of the police officers in charge of the investigation stated,

"The crime took place in 2007, but we were able to prove the crime by intensively investigating the people involved at the time."

It was back in September of this year that Mina first revealed, on a YouTube channel, that she had been s*xually abused by a boy when she was only 14 years old. Mina is a resident of Busan, South Korea.

In the video, Mina described, in graphic detail, what happened, saying,

"My friend told me that she was meeting a male student so I followed her to an empty house. That's where I was s*xually assaulted by the older boy. I told him I wanted to leave but I was beaten up with a beer bottle for four hours. He hit me everywhere on my body except my face. It would have been okay if that was it but I was assaulted and r*ped. I was released at 2 in the morning. I wasn't even able to walk because I got beaten up too badly. The perpetrator went around boasting his crimes."

In the video, Mina also elaborated on why she did not lodge a police complaint when the crime took place, back in 2007.

"If I called the police it would have been only the juvenile detention center for him. I was afraid he would take revenge."

After the news of the case going ahead with the prosecution emerged, the former AOA member took to Instagram to share her feelings about the sequence of events.

The caption, when translated, reads,

"A lot of friends, unnies, and oppas helped me about the incident that occurred in Busan when I was in middle school. I also pulled up many memories and handed over a lot of evidence. They decided he was guilty of the crime and handed over to the prosecution. I am now waiting for the judgment. I hope that he gets the punishment he deserves, and I don't want any more victims like me to occur."

Mina concluded her heartfelt post by thanking those who stood by her.

"It's been 15 years, so I was almost giving up. However, I want to thank everyone who helped me. There was a part of me that had a hard time going through the investigation when I was told he can be sentenced to even life in prison. It's been a long time so I don't expect that much. Still, I started the investigation in March with the help of the police and my acquaintances in Busan..and I came here until now...I hope that this doesn't end in vain and hope that he is punished."

Incidentally, Mina was also continuously in the news after she revealed that she had been bullied for over ten years by fellow AOA member Jimin while promoting with the girl group.

Not Pannchoa @notpannchoa Dispatch releases 128 min conversation between Mina, Jimin and other AOA members Dispatch releases 128 min conversation between Mina, Jimin and other AOA members https://t.co/b2dJT7uRtg

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The idol had also recently deleted her Instagram account, only to come back a short while later.

Edited by R. Elahi