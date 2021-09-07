Ex-AOA member Mina claims Jimin bullied four people and she's the "last one standing"

Former AOA member Kwon Mina took to her Instagram yet again to talk about former group member Jimin. This time, she claimed that Jimin bullied four people, including her and that one of them has even passed away.

She uploaded her side of the story in a lengthy caption along with a screenshot of her Instagram DM. The bullying scandal between Mina and the group's leader Jimin broke out in 2019, becoming the biggest talked about controversy in the K-pop industry.

After the controversy, AOA's agency announced Jimin was leaving the group and also retiring from the entertainment industry in 2020.

Mina claims she has proof of Jimin bullying her

On September 6, Mina took to her Instagram to continue talking about her side of the story. With the actress sharing more details on her alleged bullying scandal, there have been a range of citizens discussing it on social media. Many are also sending her private messages as well as DMs to her Instagram account.

Taking one DM into consideration, Mina posted a screenshot of it and said, according to allkpop:

"I'm almost 30 and you think I can't even curse out? Scared by hate comments? I'm determined to succeed because of the hate comments not that I will cry over those. Talk as much as you want. I'm better off living as me."

Mina also talked about the negative comments she has been receiving and how it has been difficult for her to reply to them. She shared that she'll continue living as her "honest self" and let go of the public figure, if that's what it takes to get herself heard.

She added:

"I used to think losing patience is losing the battle but it was not true, at least to me. It became harder to revert and I was more frustrated. I might as well just live as my honest self. If you think I shouldn't because I'm a public figure or they won't treat me as a public figure, I am ready to let go of that."

In the same post, Mina mentioned that she has all the evidence to prove that Jimin did bully. She divulged further, stating that Jimin bullied four people, including her, adding that one had passed away.

She said:

"There is evidence (to support the fact that Jimin bullied). Notwithstanding, there are several victims. I just happened to be the last standing one. I've been keeping this for a lawsuit but there are 4 victims including myself and one of them has already passed. On top of assault, isn't this at the level of the perpetrator?"

She also returned to social media and shared that the group had no idea about Jimin bullying her, going back on her words where she had previously stated that the group knew about it.

Meanwhile, Mina recently revealed she was dating again in a now-deleted Instagram post after being involved in a cheating controversy with her ex-boyfriend.

In other news, she revealed she had been sexually assaulted in the past. Police are now investigating the matter.

Busan police are investigating Kwon Mina's sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/f8SLT4ZySz — Not Netizen Buzz (@notnetizenbuzz) September 3, 2021

