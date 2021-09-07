Kwon Mina closes her Instagram account after being embroiled in another controversy

Former AOA member Kwon Mina had promised multiple times that she would stay off social media. On September 6, the idol closed her Instagram account after becoming embroiled in another controversy.

In a picture that he had posted with her non-celebrity friend, she was seen holding a lit cigarette.

The controversy was not because the former idol member smoked but because she held a cigarette in a supposedly non-smoking room. Fans discussed how she was irresponsible and commented on the picture.

Did Kwon Mina break the rules in a hotel room with a non-celebrity friend?

Some even claimed to have stayed in the same hotel as Kwon Mina and confirmed that the room was indeed a non-smoking one. However, to shut down all the speculation, the star posted a screenshot of her hotel booking.

She had booked the hotel through a third-party agent, and in the booking, it was noted that guests could smoke in the room.

However, fans don't believe she did indeed book a smoking room. They even speculated that it would be easy for her to select a non-smoking room solely to share a screenshot. The speculation that she did all of this solely to gain attention was also discussed.

tomorrow kwon mina will open instagram. trust me lol — cherry fighting 🔫🍒 (@_general_lemon) September 7, 2021

What's wrong with kwon mina? She didn't want to be criticized but her behavior is alshsgakabslansb🤯 it's not her first time. After this she will activate her insta again and then writing a long caption. Mental illness can't be an excuse for wrong behavior. I'm so done with her — 킬라 (@rainnbowdust) September 7, 2021

At this point, Shin Jimin could come out from her exile and revive #AOA all because of the scandals that Kwon MinA has been causing recently. — Andrew Leong (@LYTeffect) September 7, 2021

Kwon mina, you really need to take a break and seek real help- not just from the people around you but PROFESSIONAL help. If u continue to put yourself out there, sooner or later, your fans will hate you too

:(( everyone gets tired of defending those who don't listen — #가장_소중한_소정환 ♡ (@user02097863209) September 7, 2021

Kwon Mina Embroiled in Indoor Smoking Controversy + Draws Concern for Her 'Problematic' Behavior https://t.co/LZRdHuxtm8 — KpopStarz (@kpopstarz) September 7, 2021

please remove the word "former AOA member" from kwon mina. she doesn't deserve it. she's doing things that hurt AOA's image — cherry fighting 🔫🍒 (@_general_lemon) September 7, 2021

Kwon Mina was criticized for smoking in a hotel room with her new boyfriend, Knetz react https://t.co/5cWTCVBDmR pic.twitter.com/1gPeXFZN9Y — PANN KPOP (@pannkpop) September 7, 2021

Kwon Mina goes on another rant about fake celebrities and AOA pic.twitter.com/fNBmyZouP6 — Not Netizen Buzz (@notnetizenbuzz) September 7, 2021

Let's try to stop criticizing Kwon Mina first, maybe a miracle will happen to that woman. But if Stopping the Criticism Doesn't Work, Her Neighbors Can Do Something. Only They Knew Where That Woman Lived. Christmas is approaching, the heart is still cold, it must be fun. — Mr Niño Buzon Magan (@mr_buzon) September 7, 2021

Kwon Mina's familial history

Kwon Mina was also in the news recently after opening up about the abuse she had faced from her father. At the time, she had said:

"My first memory of my father is when he beat up my mother so badly that she lost consciousness, and I had to call the police."

The 27-year-old also said that the cops had initially believed that she was pranking.

Kwon Mina also recalled another incident:

"I was in a car with my father, and when I told him that I had a boyfriend, he beat me until I almost died. I remember thinking that since I was going to die anyway, I should jump out of the car.

Mina also shared that her older sister had the same characteristics as her father:

"She said that she would search for mother's new car, and I was surprised by her kindness. She came back and asked for two signatures. It turns out that it was a contract to pay for two cars. One for my mother and one for my sister."

