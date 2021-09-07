Kwon Mina closes her Instagram account after being embroiled in another controversy

Former AOA member Kwon Mina had promised multiple times that she would stay off social media. On September 6, the idol closed her Instagram account after becoming embroiled in another controversy.
In a picture that he had posted with her non-celebrity friend, she was seen holding a lit cigarette.
The controversy was not because the former idol member smoked but because she held a cigarette in a supposedly non-smoking room. Fans discussed how she was irresponsible and commented on the picture.
Did Kwon Mina break the rules in a hotel room with a non-celebrity friend?
Some even claimed to have stayed in the same hotel as Kwon Mina and confirmed that the room was indeed a non-smoking one. However, to shut down all the speculation, the star posted a screenshot of her hotel booking.
She had booked the hotel through a third-party agent, and in the booking, it was noted that guests could smoke in the room.
However, fans don't believe she did indeed book a smoking room. They even speculated that it would be easy for her to select a non-smoking room solely to share a screenshot. The speculation that she did all of this solely to gain attention was also discussed.
Kwon Mina's familial history
Kwon Mina was also in the news recently after opening up about the abuse she had faced from her father. At the time, she had said:
"My first memory of my father is when he beat up my mother so badly that she lost consciousness, and I had to call the police."
The 27-year-old also said that the cops had initially believed that she was pranking.
Kwon Mina also recalled another incident:
"I was in a car with my father, and when I told him that I had a boyfriend, he beat me until I almost died. I remember thinking that since I was going to die anyway, I should jump out of the car.
Mina also shared that her older sister had the same characteristics as her father:
"She said that she would search for mother's new car, and I was surprised by her kindness. She came back and asked for two signatures. It turns out that it was a contract to pay for two cars. One for my mother and one for my sister."