Former AOA member Mina opens up about being bullied by ex-member Jimin

Former AOA member Kwon Mina appeared on a YouTube channel and revealed more information regarding her claims of then-group leader Jimin bullying her.

She appeared on Jeom Jeom TV on September 1 and opened up about many things, including her abusive father's past and being both physically and mentally abused by Jimin.

Mina left the group in 2019 and accused Jimin of bullying her for almost a decade in a series of Instagram posts. Later in 2020, Jimin released an apology letter, left AOA and retired from the entertainment industry.

Ex-member Mina shares she was both physically and verbally abused by Jimin

AOA members Mina and Jimin were embroiled in a notorious bullying scandal from 2019 to 2020. It started with Mina 'exposing' Jimin with graphic self-harm images as proof.

In the YouTube show, she shared that she was only bullied by Jimin, not the whole group. According to Allkpop, Mina explained,

"I just wanted to be a celebrity and this was the first time I was a trainee so I thought it was normal. I thought they were just 'playing bully' but then I slowly realized this one person would only pick on me."

She then gave more details, sharing that Jimin would punch her while blaming it on a dance accident because she was behind her.

"For ten years I was constantly bullied by that one person. She would say, 'why are your face and body like s***? She would punch me. But then she would say she hit me because I was in the front. So what can I say to that?"

She then stated that the group members comforted her and supported her, not pick on her like Jimin. They knew what was happening and helped her remain sane.

"When we would drink the members would tell me first 'It must be hard for you. Why does she hate you so much?'."

In the one-hour episode, she also opened up about her father's abusive ways toward her mother. She shared that her parents divorced when she was six years old and her first memory of her father was of him beating up her mother till she lost consciousness. She also revealed that her father had beat her up until she almost died when she told him that she had a boyfriend.

With Mina dishing out the past, netizens are again confused about what to believe. According to them, she had previously claimed that the group didn't know anything about Jimin bullying her while saying that she loved her father dearly.

Mina was reported to have been hospitalized after attempting suicide on July 29. She announced her return to social media on Jeom Jeom TV's talk show.

