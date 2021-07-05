Fans outraged after AOA Mina comments about Jimin's sex life during live stream

AOA Mina has been embroiled in controversies ever since she revealed her boyfriend to the public. It all started when her (ex) boyfriend Yoo's ex-girlfriend's friends claimed that he was cheating. In addition, they also stated that he had never broken up with her. Mina then claimed that the girl's father had threatened her.

But on July 4, she posted an apology to the girl who was a victim in this case. This came after the victim released her own statement and denied claims that her father threatened anyone. In regards to the same, AOA Mina also appeared on a live stream to apologize. This however backfired when she released personal information about a co-member.

AOA Mina under fire for releasing personal information about members on live stream

This time, it was not her relationship that was put under the spotlight but AOA Mina's unwarranted claims about another member that brought on the backlash. Fans were left extremely angry when AOA Mina claimed that a co-member enjoyed sexual intercourse. Whether this was true or false, fans wondered why AOA Mina had to make such claims on a public platform.

Many fans also pointed out how her claims would hurt other members who are now being sexually harassed online by users. This led to widespread speculation online regarding the identity of the AOA member Mina was referring to. There was also a comment on Instagram on AOA Mina's account which blamed her for unnecessarily dragging another member's name through the mud.

AOA Mina went a step further and identified the member as Shin Jimin. Jimin is the same member AOA Mina was accused of bullying. AOA Mina also countered the accusations multiple times and claimed that she was the actual victim in the situation.

Even in her apology post about her ex-boyfriend Yoo, AOA Mina claimed that she would stay off social media and that she was a victim. However, at this point, fans don't seem to accept her reasoning.

Fans blame AOA Mina for pushing other members under the bus

One fan of the online community The Qoo blamed AOA Mina for pushing the other members under the bus by making such comments during her live stream. The fan said,

Wow she literally pushed AOA members under the bus. She is feeding the trolls to sexually harass other women.

I know she has issues going on but this is another level. Just because she hates her former group/groupmates so much, she doesn't have the right to expose what they do personally.



Call out people if they did you bad but don't expose what they do when it doesn't involve you. — ᜀ ᜎᜒ ᜃ᜔ ᜐ᜔ ♎ (@superalekxxx) July 5, 2021

Wat I’m getting at is whatever happens to her she involves other peoples private lives into the drama so it’s not just her getting hate/canceled. 🤨 sounds like a pick me tbh — ⁷ㅋㅋㅋ taetae🧈||🤎 (@prodyoongV) July 5, 2021

Gawsh. Having sex isnt a bad thing. Whats bad is she keeps adding unnecessary drama. At first most of us had her back when she opened up bullying but idk how to look at it now with this pov. This keeps on dragging — jacky 💙💚🖤 (@jstarsksksk) July 5, 2021

I think Mina needs to get out off social media. I mean yes she hates the members because they bullied her but it's not right to expose other people's privacy. She already had the justice and I think she needs to rest and stop thinking too much. — Ziyuyiee | FREE PASS 💙 (@TzuuZiyu) July 5, 2021

Many also hoped that AOA Mina would get the proper medical care required. In the past, she had posted pictures on social media that depicted self-harm. The now-deleted photo had a caption alongside which read:

Why, this is dirty? Does this disgust you? Every word you say makes me like this. Oh, suicide show?

She then added,

You guys say I’m doing this to get sympathy. Then why don’t you give it? Go to a psychologist? I’ve seen psychiatrists for years. Do you know why I went crazy? Have you all been in my position? You don’t know anything about me, but you keep stepping on and tearing me up every day. I tried my best and lived like a fool.”

It was at this point that she had addressed claims that she was bipolar or schizophrenic and denied it to say,

My evaluations only diagnose me as severely depressed.

She further added,

I have social anxiety, social phobia, panic disorder, panic seizures, and depression.

