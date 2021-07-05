AOA Mina confesses she and boyfriend cheated, posts an apology to ex-girlfriend but claims she did not bully Jimin

AOA Mina confessed on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Yoo Joon-young cheated. The confession came after Mina and her boyfriend were accused in an online community for cheating on his ex-girlfriend .

Mina claimed that she spoke to her boyfriend Yoo after having read the statement from his ex-girlfriend and found out the truth. Initially, it was Yoo's ex-girlfriend's friends who had outed him online.

After the accusations surfaced, Mina posted a statement claiming Yoo had broken up with his girlfriend when they began dating. She followed the statement with claims that Yoo's ex-girlfriend's father had harassed and threatened her.

In her most recent post, however, she confessed that all of this was untrue. The statement came after the victim released her own statement online about the incident.

In an Instagram post dated July 4, AOA Mina apologized to the ex-girlfriend. However, she continued to claim that she did not bully fellow member Jimin, as was earlier speculated.

Why did AOA Mina release an apology to Yoo's ex-girlfriend?

Defending herself, AOA Mina explained that while she was the "perpetrator" in the case of cheating, she was the victim of Jimin's bullying allegations.

However, fans don't seem to agree. AOA Mina received heavy backlash after her apology. She made the statement after AOA fan club DC Gallery made a statement to clarify their position in the case of Jimin and Mina bullying allegations.

The fan club said, among other things, that Mina had lied about Jimin stopping her from visiting her late father in the hospital. AOA Mina called this statement a "mess". She also wanted to separate the bullying issue from her relationship controversy.

AOA Mina said,

Yes, I listened to all of you who accused me, so I wanted to upload a video talking about this issue, but after hearing that none of you wanted to see my face, I decided to take to written words.

AOA Mina also added,

] I heard from Yoo that he and his girlfriend was already in a bad relationship and that they were constantly fighting with incompatible personalities and that they were simply in a relationship out of leftover affection.

AOA Mina explained that she dated him because of the many things that were common between the two of them. This included the environment that the two of them were brought up in.

According to AOA Mina, her boyfriend had claimed that he will sort things out with his ex-girlfriend. This was when she had told him that she wouldn't date if things were still on between him and his girlfriend.

She said,

And so I thought that he had ended everything and we started dating since we liked each other? Even back then, I thought that we weren't cheating on anybody since he had allegedly cleared up his relationship.

She explained that she acted coldly towards the victim because she did not realize people would be angered over her dating a committed guy. She reasoned that the couple were together but not in love.

AOA Mina said,

But recently after seeing the new posts that the ex-girlfriend had made, I heard the truth from Yoo. It had all been lies. And so, I was able to rethink the position of the ex-girlfriend. It is true that Yoo and I have cheated. I am really sorry to the ex-girlfriend who must have gotten hurt, as well as to her friends.

Why are fans bashing AOA Mina despite the apology?

Fans believe AOA Mina was toxic and manipulative. They assumed this incident was proof that accusations about her in the case of bullying Jimin would also be true. Addressing this, AOA Mina said,

Why are so many people bringing this up.. The statement was a mess...That situation has nothing to do with this and I would like to refrain from talking about it.

She then added,

So, you too, please don't make me into a perpetrator with false accusations. In terms of the Shin Jimin incident, I am very much a victim."

However, she apologized to Yoo's ex-girlfriend and confessed that she did break up with him as well. However, fans do not seem convinced. In fact, one fan even noticed how AOA Mina had denied that she was bullied by other members. She even stated that the articles were written so, but that was never her claim.

Kwon mina just addmitted in comments that the rest AOA members didn't bully her .!!!

Trans : pic.twitter.com/VYRtCC0iev — Ahmed #Choa'sBack 💖 (@ChaSanghyukie) July 4, 2021

This has led fans of AOA to further bash AOA Mina.

I really lost all my respect for Kwon Mina.I’m not saying her bf is completely innocent. BUT she knew he was dating someone else& still approached him... now they’re dating imagine how his ex feels.makes me question a lot of things abt her. Like the whole AOA bullying situation https://t.co/uKBFvHwMXo — princess_thirlwal (@PThirlwal) June 27, 2021

FUCK AOA mina. putting the bullying shit with jimin aside youre telling me she reached out to a girls boyfriend pursued him . he “broke up” with his girlfriend of 3 years to be with her and then the day after he asked his original girlfriend to “take a break” mina posts them — RI (@joongloveclub) July 3, 2021

so knetz dont believe mina anymore and wanna delve into the aoa scandal again. they're showing support to seolhyun since they know she got dragged for no reason and wanna listen to jimin's side.



if this ever happens, I hope there's no hate towards anyone. I'm tired of it — carlos #ThankyouGfriend AOA REVIVAL (@sinbmygf) June 26, 2021

Mina stop u deserve better!the boy sucks,he cheated on his gf and lied to you, you know that and you're still with him (Mina is mentally unstable I know that but the best way to deal with it is not being manipulative/toxic/liar) SHE REALLY NEEDS HELP#MINA #jimin #AOA pic.twitter.com/jX3NZjb3Kt — God Is Mina (@GodIsMina2) July 2, 2021

DC Gallery, in the meantime, also clarified how Mina had enjoyed promoting with other members. The fan club stated that Mina had mentioned her good relationship with other members multiple times .

The fan club stated,

A complaint about Mina's bullying issue, which was filed through Kookmin Newspaper, was assigned to the Gangnam Police Station. The police contacted Kwon Mina in advance, but she refused the investigation herself.

This raised further doubts about the credibility of Mina's claims.

