AOA Mina's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend speaks out, says idol's post is unfair towards her

The controversy surrounding AOA Mina's boyfriend has not died down. The ex-girlfriend of Yoo Joo-young, who was officially introduced as AOA Mina's boyfriend, has now spoken up about the controversy.

This is the first time that she has opened up regarding how her ex-boyfriend ghosted her just days before AOA Mina posted the picture. She wrote the post on an online community site. She said that she "wanted to wrap up this situation that's gotten big. I also really wanted to explain what I felt was unfair. I'm relieved that I'm able to say what I want at least like this."

Why did AOA Mina's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend speak out now?

The ex-girlfriend spoke about why she had decided to come forward with a statement and said that it was to clarify certain things. Henceforth referred to as person A, she said, "I dated Yoo, Kwon Mina's boyfriend, who became an issue last weekend, for 3 years."

Person A also added about AOA Mina's post and said, "After the incident blew up, I thought deeply about how to deal with this situation. There are things I feel are unfair towards me in Mina's post, and I'm writing this as I feel that it'd be better if I settled this matter myself."

AOA Mina had, in her defense, said that she only dated Joo-young because he had informed her that he had broken up with his girlfriend. This is also something AOA Mina told Person A on DM. It must be noted that the picture has now been deleted from AOA Mina's official Instagram account.

Person A recalled the DMs she exchanged with AOA Mina and said that she had asked "Unni, have you and my boyfriend decided to meet each other?" To this AOA Mina responded,

"Why are you sending a DM to me now? Is it a problem if he decides to meet me after you break up?"

At this point, Person A explained the situation that she was in. To this, AOA Mina responded,

"I heard that he settled things with his girlfriend, and then decided to meet me. That's why I went public with the relationship. I'm a public figure, so do you think I would thoughtlessly date someone who hasn't settled their relationship yet?"

Was AOA Mina threatened by Person A's boyfriend?

Furthermore, Person A also denied claims about her father threatening AOA Mina. She said:

"My father doesn't even know who Mina is or which group she was a part of. The text messages were sent to Yoo, not Kwon. He's also never threatened to murder anyone or said severe curse words in messages."

In a post, AOA Mina claimed that Person A's father had sent death threats. She had said,

"The ex-girlfriend's father is sending me some extremely threatening messages. Why? It's not that I have no fault in what happened, that's not what I'm saying."

AOA Mina then added,

"But why is it okay for him to say that he'll come kill me? Why am I the slutty whore in this story? Why are we talking about my cervical cancer diagnosis, as if it's because I'm a s*utty who*e?"

At this time, she said that she will be taking legal action.

