BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition preorder: Release date, cost and everything you need to know

BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition, inspired by their hit single Dynamite, can now be preordered on Amazon and Walmart.

Fans of the South Korean boy band group now have reason to celebrate as the vinyl figurines are inspired by their hit English single Dynamite.

BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition happens to be just one of the many collections that BTS has so far released for their ARMY.

This is usually done in time to market new singles or albums and promote popular merchandise including t-shirts, caps, mugs among other things.

BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition release date announced

Funko, a company that is popular for making merchandise for notable pop figures, has announced the release of BTS Funko Pops.

BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition will feature vinyl figurines and members of BTS -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V, and Jungkook -- will be modeled based on their appearance in the hit song Dynamite.

The figurines in the BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition are 3 3/4 in height and the collection will also include keychains for fans who do not want a full-sized figurine. These keychains can be attached to backpacks and also bags.

Lauren Winarski, Director of Licensing & Brand Strategy at Funko spoke about the collection with Rolling Stone and stated, "It is clear that the BTS fanbase is insatiable when it comes to getting enough of their favorite band."

Winarski also added, "We’re ecstatic to continue serving that fandom with a new line of BTS Pop!” Prior to BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition, the company had previously collaborated with the group to release Funko Pops inspired by their looks in DNA.

BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition is a limited edition collectible scheduled for release in September.

Where to order BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition?

The BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition will be available for preorder on Walmart and Amazon. There is also an exclusive seven-pack Walmart collection that fans can order.

What is the price of BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition?

The singular Funko pops are priced at $11 each and the set of 7 available exclusively on Walmart is priced at $60.

When will BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition be delivered?

According to the Walmart website, if fans preorder the BTS Funko Pops Dynamite edition right now, it will be delivered by September 24.

In the meantime, BTS members are getting ready to release a new single titled 'Permission to Dance' which is slated to be released on July 9.

The song was penned by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.

The concept photographs released by BigHit were of a tropical theme and the release of each picture sent the army into a frenzy. Fans were transfixed with how amazing the BTS members looked in these tidbits.

The song will follow the release of the band's popular single Butter, which has stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks straight. Members of the band also thanked their army on Weverse for this momentous occasion.

