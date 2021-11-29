Jussie Smollett net worth 2021: Actor's fortune explored as criminal trial over alleged hate crime assault begins

The trial of Jussie Smollett would start from November 29 on six charges of disorderly conduct. Smollett grabbed the headlines two years ago after he claimed to be a victim of a hate crime.

Smollett told Chicago police back in 2019 that he was assaulted by two men who passed racial and homophobic slurs. He added that they wore pro-Donald Trump apparel and left him with a noose around his neck.

However, further investigations revealed that Smollett planned the attack with his brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. They appeared with Smollett on Empire and mentioned that Smollett paid $3,500 each for getting involved in the act.

Katie Herzog @kittypurrzog The Jussie Smollett trial begins tomorrow, which brings back fond memories of the day everyone pretended to believe that a celebrity would eat at Subway. The Jussie Smollett trial begins tomorrow, which brings back fond memories of the day everyone pretended to believe that a celebrity would eat at Subway.

Smollett brought to trial after COVID-19 delays

Smollett was accused of disorderly conduct and the charges were later dropped. However, they were brought back in February 2020 and are being brought to trial now because of the delays following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jussie Smollett may be sentenced to three years if found guilty or may serve probation due to a lack of criminal records. Cameras aren't allowed inside the courtroom.

Smollett lost his role on Empire due to the incident and his character was removed in the sixth and final season.

All about Jussie Smollett's wealth

Jussie Smollett leaving Leighton Criminal Courthouse (Image by Nuccio DiNuzzo via Getty Images)

Smollett is a well-known actor and singer and made his debut as a child actor in films like The Mighty Ducks and North. He gained recognition for his appearance as Jamal Lyon in Empire and was also appreciated by the critics for his portrayal of a black g*y man.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 39-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Although detailed information about his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career as an actor and singer.

Jussie Smollett revealed that he was g*y back in 2015 while appearing on the show of Ellen DeGeneres. He purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.867 million and sold it in July 2019.

Jussie Smollett's film and TV career

Smollett has played significant roles in films and television and played the role of Ricks in Alien: Covenant and Langston Hughes in Marshall in 2017. He was also seen with his real-life siblings on the ABC sitcom, On Our Own, from 1994 to 1995.

Jussie Smollett signed a recording contract with Columbia Records in 2015. He co-wrote two songs on the album, Original Soundtrack from Season 1 of Empire, released in 2015.

