Blac Chyna reportedly under police investigation after being accused of "holding a woman hostage under the influence of drugs"

Blac Chyna is reportedly being investigated by police after allegedly holding a woman "hostage" in a hotel room in California. According to The Sun, the incident took place after a “drug-fueled” party at the former’s suite in Sacramento Sheraton Grand Hotel.

Following the situation, The Sacramento Police Department told the outlet that they received reports of a disturbance at a California hotel around 3:00 AM on November 27:

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

The Rob & Chyna star was reportedly present at the venue for a Black Friday party prior to the incident. The victim’s friend also alleged that the former was under the influence of coca*ne while holding the woman hostage.

Meanwhile, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that two other arrests were made from the event in relation to illegal possession of a firearm.

What did Blac Chyna do?

Blac Chyna is currently being investigated by police authorities regarding her hostage controversy (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

On November 27, Blac Chyna was accused of holding an unidentified woman "hostage" inside her hotel room in Sacramento Sheraton Grand. The entire incident was reportedly captured on video by the latter’s friend, Ron Knighton.

In the footage, Chyna was spotted unlocking and opening the door to her hotel room, allowing the woman to rush out of the suite. The woman was also seen breaking down in tears while running towards the hallway.

Dee Rob 🌻 @Yesthatsdee_ #BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation #BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation https://t.co/CmoTGcab4r

The model was later heard asking the victim and her friend Ron Knighton to wait in the hall and was seen following the duo up to the elevator. A background audio from the clip also revealed Ron calling Chyna “high on coca*ne and crazy” for her disturbing behavior.

In an interview with The Sun, Ron revealed that Blac Chyna invited him and his friend to her suite for drinks after the Black Friday party. However, the former reality star reportedly expressed annoyance over Ron’s friend and started screaming at the pair:

"Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good. Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to 'shut the f**k up' or she'd beat both our a**es.”

He claimed that the duo decided to leave the venue after the verbal exchange but Blac Chyna closed the door and held his friend inside the room against her will:

"The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave - but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

raveen marie ❄️ @xoraveen The Kardashian’s team right now dealing with Travis Scott and Blac Chyna: The Kardashian’s team right now dealing with Travis Scott and Blac Chyna: https://t.co/RiIwhs4Gpn

Ron also alleged that Chyna held her friend hostage for nearly 20 minutes and only opened the room after he and several other people from the party continued to knock at her door. He also called the model a “bully”:

"It was really strange because the evening actually started really well. She [Blac Chyna] wouldn't let her leave even though my friend was crying and shouting - she was being a total bully. I don't know what she was trying to achieve but it was just embarrassing and a very disturbing end to the night."

Police authorities were reportedly alerted shortly after the incident and are currently investigating the situation. However, Blac Chyna is yet to address the controversy in public and has continued to maintain silence over the issue.

