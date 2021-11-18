×
Who was Christy Giles? Instagram model found dead, friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola left brain dead in suspected foul play

Christy Giles found dead and friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola on life support following suspected foulplay (Image via christygiles and jancilliers/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Feature

Model and aspiring actress Christy Giles is suspected to have been killed on Saturday following a night of partying. The 24-year-old’s body was dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital. Foulplay is suspected after the body of her friend and designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was also found outside a hospital.

Giles was pronounced dead at the scene while Cabrales-Arzola has no brain activity and is currently on life support. Doctors declare that the 26-year-old only has a slim chance of recovery.

Prior to her death, Giles was last seen dancing at a warehouse party in East LA along with Cabrales-Arzola.

Christy Giles’ husband suspects foul play in wife’s death

Christy Giles was a model and often posted about her traveling adventures on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reads, “The grass isn't greener on the other side, it's green where you water it.”

Her husband Jan Cilliers claims to have seen a video of three masked men driving in front of the Southern California Hospital where his wife’s body was dumped. The men dressed in black allegedly pulled out his wife’s body from a Toyota Prius, which was without a license plate.

Cilliers also claimed that just two hours later, the model’s friend was dumped outside a West LA Kaiser Permanente hospital in a similar manner.

The widower mentioned that Cabrales-Arzola was found drugged, as heroin was found in her system. He added that the two girls would never consume drugs voluntarily. He said in an interview with ABC7:

“(Cabrales-Arzola’s) toxicology report came back and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing either of those girls would ever, ever do, not voluntarily.”

The grieving widower also stated that he was aware of all the messages his wife had sent last night. He revealed that Christy Giles had sent a message to Cabrales- Arzola saying, “Let’s get out of here,” at 5:30 am.

That was the last message the model sent before she passed away 12 hours later.

Cilliers was visiting his father in San Francisco at the time of his wife’s death. He has launched a GoFundMe campaign to hire a private investigator to look into the suspicious death of Christy Giles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
