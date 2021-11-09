Who was CyberMax? TikTok star’s death confirmed by fellow content creator The Great LonDini

TikToker CyberMax passed away on October 8, leaving fans shocked. His death was confirmed by fellow content creator The Great LonDini on the same platform.

The TikToker, who has amassed more than 14,000 followers on the platform, was best known for his motivational content online. He was passionate about creating a positive change in society.

Though the TikToker did not have a huge fan following, he accumulated dedicated followers who would regularly engage with the content he posted online.

Though CyberMax’s age has not been revealed, several websites have confirmed that he was between 25-35 years old at the time of passing.

The Great LonDini confirms CyberMax’s death

While announcing Max’s death, The Great LonDini stated that he was “the most kind and giving person,” he had ever met.

While paying his condolences to his family, he said:

“To his family, I pray that God brings you peace in this tragic time. Rest in peace brother, you will never be forgotten.”

Though CyberMax was popular for the motivational content he posted online, his lip syncing and comedic posts gained traction as well. He was also advocating for women’s rights and was driven to bring change to the world.

His last TikTok was posted three days ago, which left fans perplexed about his sudden death. The content creator also recently revealed that he had received a chilling death threat left on his car which read:

“You can’t stop me. Change the world or die trying.”

Although it would seem like this played a role in his death, the reason behind CyberMax’s sudden passing is unknown.

As reports of his death were updated on social media, fans paid tribute to the motivational speaker. Few among the many comments read:

Fallen Angel @fallenangel8504 vm.tiktok.com/ZM8CedJtE/ Rest In Peace to cybermax. Your content was awesome your lives were always a great place to talk and meet others. You will be missed my friend! 😞 😭 Check out CyberMax_Shark's video! #TikTok Rest In Peace to cybermax. Your content was awesome your lives were always a great place to talk and meet others. You will be missed my friend! 😞 😭 Check out CyberMax_Shark's video! #TikTok vm.tiktok.com/ZM8CedJtE/

Reylynn Purdue @PurdueReylynn

#kindnessisfree



Check out CyberMax_Shark's video! vm.tiktok.com/TTPdYbKV2j/ Amazing human. Why are people like this so rare? Let's change that! Make kindness common again! Help others.Check out CyberMax_Shark's video! #TikTok Amazing human. Why are people like this so rare? Let's change that! Make kindness common again! Help others.#kindnessisfree Check out CyberMax_Shark's video! #TikTok vm.tiktok.com/TTPdYbKV2j/

CyberMax is unfortunately not the only creator who died at a young age. News of his passing comes after the death of fellow TikTokers Huey Ha and Katelyn Ballman, who both died last month.

