How did John Kelly die? Son pays tribute as popular TikToker of "Tex and John" passes away

Social media platform TikTok is known for dancers showcasing their moves, but step-father-son duo John Kelly and his son Tex stole the show with their comedic skits and wild trends. Their videos resembled the glory days of Vine. Their strong bond and uplifting posts inspired several people.

John Kelly and his stepson, Tex, have amassed over 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Prank videos of the pair tossing water at each other while asleep have gone viral. Fans love seeing the father-son duo chase each other around the house.

When news of John Kelly's passing emerged, Tex posted a video of some wholesome moments with his step-father, titling it “hero.”

How did popular TikTok dad John Kelly die?

Tex’s step-father passed away on August 7, 2021. The TikTok star’s exact cause of death is unknown, but it was reported that John Kelly was battling health complications. John’s sudden death came as a shock to the family.

John Kelly’s son Tex Keith spoke to Newsweek about his father’s passing.

"My dad was an incredible man who touched the hearts of millions whether he was making people laugh or helping fathers aspire to be the type of dad he was to my brother and I.”

He continued:

"My family is in a world of pain right now but appreciate the love and support from so many who feel from this loss as well. I'm glad so many people got to see my dad, he lived a life worth living."

Tex Keith also posted a video on their official TikTok, paying tribute to his father:

"You'll always be my hero. Until next time Dad. I love you so much."

The video ended with the father and son sharing a hug and a slideshow featuring pictures of Keith with the rest of his family.

Tex Keith also set up a GoFundMe page to cover hospital bills and other expenses. It read:

“It comes with a great pain to let you all know today about the loss of an incredible man. Dad’s passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time. John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love.”

He also mentioned:

“He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved.”

The GoFundMe has accumulated over $14,757 at the time of writing this article.

