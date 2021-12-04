Did Common and Tiffany Haddish break up? Former shares wholesome birthday message for actress

Yes, according to sources like 'People Magazine,' Tiffany Haddish and Lonnie Rashid Lynn, professionally known as Common, have broken up. However, their love for each other has not narrowed down a bit.

Common shared a special message for Tiffany Haddish on her birthday this Friday, just after they split up. He addressed her on his Instagram as:

"One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I've ever known.May the most high continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you Joy Love Peace Light and Fun on your born day. Love!"

Timeline of Tiffany and Common's relationship

Tiffany Haddish and Common met in 2019 on the set of 'The Kitchen,' after which they continued to be friends. However, things took a turn for the better when they fell for each other after a virtual date.

Tiffany confirmed on 'Steve-O’s Wild Ride' podcast that she had been dating Common since August 2020.

She further added that:

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does, anyway. And I love it. I love him.”

Unfortunately, it didn't work out for them in the longer run, and they broke up. Tiffany Haddish mentioned to a source that she has separated from Common. The latter also mentioned in an interview with 'People' that they have gone their separate ways.

A source told 'People':

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

A look into Tiffany Haddish and Common's past relationships

Tiffany Hadish was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013; it was confirmed that Haddish filed for divorce in 2011, as well as in 2013, due to mental, physical abuse and several heated arguments in her marriage.

She also alleged that Stewart had tried to stalked her after their divorce in 2013.

Common's first love was Erykah Badu, whom he started dating in 2000 but unfortunately broke up because the relationship did not go forward. He also dated Taraji P. Henson in 2005 and even Serena Williams from 2007 to 2010.

