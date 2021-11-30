Who has Common dated? Relationship history explored as rapper and Tiffany Haddish officially split

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common are no longer in a relationship. A source recently confirmed that they had broken up. The source says that they never remain in the same city together and are too busy for a serious relationship.

Representatives for Haddish and Common have not yet commented on anything on the split. Haddish revealed a year ago in an interview on the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride that she and the rapper were dating.

Relationship history of Common

Since he is a well-known artist, the 49-year-old met a lot of people throughout his successful career. His first love was Erykah Badu, and they started dating in 2000. They even collaborated on a song, Love of My Life. When asked about the breakup, the rapper said the relationship did not go forward.

He started dating Taraji P. Henson in 2005, and they stayed together for two years. They kept their relationship away from the limelight, and Common later revealed in an interview that they were in a relationship. The details of their separation remain unknown for now.

The American Gangster actor was in a relationship with Serena Williams from 2007 to 2010. The couple rarely made any public appearances and refused to talk about the same during interviews.

The Chicago, Illinois native then dated Angela Rye in 2017. They separated in 2018 and reconciled in 2019. However, the relationship did not last long, and it ended after a few months.

Relationship timeline of Tiffany Haddish and Common

Common and Tiffany Haddish met for the first time in 2019 (Images by Leon Bennett and Michael Tullberg via Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish and Common first met on the set of the film Kitchen in 2019 and became friends. They went on a virtual date in April, and they developed romantic feelings for each other.

The Terminator Salvation actor called Haddish a 'wonderful woman, queen, and a beautiful person' while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He said that he cares for her and is grateful to have her in his life. He then mentioned in the Every Day podcast that Haddish made him a more evolved person.

While appearing on the SmartLess podcast in September 2021, Haddish said that if Common plans to propose to her, she expects him to do it with an apartment building.

Haddish is currently shooting for Disney’s Haunted Mansion and will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Afterparty, in 2022.

