What is Tiffany Haddish’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of 'The Afterparty' premiere

On January 28, The Afterparty, a genre-bending comedy murder mystery of Christopher Miller, will be available on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty is a comedy murder mystery thriller that follows a detective, questioning visitors at a party who are all considered suspects in a murder. The suspects include a host of well-known actors, including Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, and many more.

Tiffany Haddish stars as Detective Danner, the person in charge of the murder investigation. Haddish, apart from being a comedian, is best known for her roles in the films Girls Trip, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, and The Card Counter. This article will look at the net worth of the movie star and comedian.

How much money does 'The Afterparty' star make?

Tiffany Haddish is an actress, comedian, and dancer from the United States with a net worth of $6 million. She is a well-known actress who has been in several films and television shows. After working on several animated productions and video games, she has also established herself as a brilliant voice actor.

Cole🇲🇽🇺🇲 @NDukich @GlamLifeGuru @taylorswift13 I hope you have some much needed Girl time on your Girl's Trip! Have you seem 'Girl's Trip' the movie. Tiffany Haddish was HILARIOUS! @GlamLifeGuru @taylorswift13 I hope you have some much needed Girl time on your Girl's Trip! Have you seem 'Girl's Trip' the movie. Tiffany Haddish was HILARIOUS! https://t.co/Sdq20c0qEd

Her breakthrough role was in the 2017 comedy picture Girls Trip, for which she received critical acclaim. The film was the highest-grossing comedy film of 2017, grossing more than $140 million worldwide.

That same year, she became the first African-American female stand-up comedian to host an episode of Saturday Night Live, making her the first African-American female stand-up comic to do so. She earned the 'Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series' for her work on the popular show.

Gerard Cortez @SoyGerardCortez . Pero hay que aceptar que podían estar dispuestos de una manera más sutil, esas franjas tan anchas me recuerdan más a una carpa o una pelota de playa 🤦🏻‍♂️ Entiendo el concepto del Prabal Gurung que usó Tiffany Hadish, son los colores de la bandera Eritrea. Pero hay que aceptar que podían estar dispuestos de una manera más sutil, esas franjas tan anchas me recuerdan más a una carpa o una pelota de playa 🤦🏻‍♂️ #Emmys ⁠ ⁠ Entiendo el concepto del Prabal Gurung que usó Tiffany Hadish, son los colores de la bandera Eritrea 🇪🇷. Pero hay que aceptar que podían estar dispuestos de una manera más sutil, esas franjas tan anchas me recuerdan más a una carpa o una pelota de playa 🤦🏻‍♂️ #Emmys⁠ ⁠ https://t.co/qCExMqKhVh

Her film Nobody's Fool, which was released in 2018, garnered rave reviews and grossed $33 million worldwide. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the World's 100 Most Influential People.

Tiffany's book, The Last Black Unicorn, debuted at number 15 on The New York Times best-seller list. She is also the founder of the production company She Ready Production. Her comedy show, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, features numerous up-and-coming comedians performing stand-up routines.

Nkundagusoma Bookclub @NkundaGusoma



"Now it seems crazy that I could not read or write. My memory was really good, so it didn't make no sense. I just couldn't read. You know what it was? I just didn't believe I could. I thought I was stupid."

_(chapter 1 paragraph 8) #Reading The last black unicorn.."Now it seems crazy that I could not read or write. My memory was really good, so it didn't make no sense. I just couldn't read. You know what it was? I just didn't believe I could. I thought I was stupid."_(chapter 1 paragraph 8) #nkundagusoma #Reading The last black unicorn.."Now it seems crazy that I could not read or write. My memory was really good, so it didn't make no sense. I just couldn't read. You know what it was? I just didn't believe I could. I thought I was stupid."_(chapter 1 paragraph 8) #nkundagusoma https://t.co/5nYCfN2rNR

Tiffany Haddish's net worth is projected to be around $6 million based on her profits from her show, her roles in numerous series and movies, and her book.

What to expect from The Afterparty

What makes The Afterparty unique is that each episode will tell the story of the party from a different perspective and in a different genre. The series uses the 'Rashomon effect' to enhance its impact.

As each guest tries to offer an alibi, the narrative will twist to fit their character, with one episode being a noir, another a romcom, and so on. It's a high school reunion afterparty, so everyone knows and remembers each other from their youth.

Alexcina @alxcina

My favorite cast & crew to this day. It premieres on my birthday so you all better watch!!



on AppleTV+ on Jan28th 🤪 I had a BLAST working on this show.My favorite cast & crew to this day. It premieres on my birthday so you all better watch!! #TheAfterparty on AppleTV+ on Jan28th 🤪 I had a BLAST working on this show.My favorite cast & crew to this day. It premieres on my birthday so you all better watch!!#TheAfterparty on AppleTV+ on Jan28th 🤪 https://t.co/8Nrz5e46yE

Also Read Article Continues below

The Afterparty will premiere on Apple TV+ from January 28 onwards.

Edited by Atul S