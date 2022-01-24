“I am now the least popular Joker, except for Jared Leto"- Pete Davidson's Novak Djokovic on Saturday Night Live after deportation saga

Renowned comedian Pete Davidson featured as Novak Djokovic on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live's Cold Open. With "Unvaccinated Tennis Player" written in his bio during the show, Davidson mocked the Serb's visa fiasco, which prevented him from participating at the Australian Open.

During the interaction, Davidson drew a parallel between Djokovic and actor Jared Leto, who played the role of Joker in Zack Snyder's Suicide Squad. Taking a dig at both Djokovic and Leto, Davidson claimed that the Serb is now the "least popular Joker," if one excludes Leto from the race.

He further mocked the 20-time Grand Slam champion, saying that nobody would care about his vaccine saga in the future.

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics

“I am now the least popular Joker, except for Jared Leto... In my heart, I know that one day, people will look back on this moment in history and say who cares," said Davidson.

The show also featured James Austin Johnson playing the role of former US President Donald Trump, with Aidy Bryant making his return as US politician Ted Cruz.

Why was Novak Djokovic deported from Australia?

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia last week after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The Serb's visa was revoked by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke for a second time after he exercised his "special powers."

The entire incident took place because the World No. 1 is unvaccinated and flew to Melbourne to feature at the Australian Open on a medical exemption. However, Hawke canceled the Serb's visa on "health and good order grounds," claiming that his presence could excite "anti-vax sentiment" among the Australian public.

After losing his visa battle in court, Djokovic boarded a flight to Dubai and is currently subject to a three-year ban from Australia under Section 133(C)3 of the Migration Act. However, the Australian government has the power to waive off the ban, opening the door to Djokovic for a possible return in 2023.

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title a record nine times

