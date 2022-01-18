'The Afterparty' Season 1: Five reasons the Apple TV+ show cannot be missed

The Afterparty is an upcoming 2022 murder-mystery comedy series that will premiere on the January 28, exclusively on Apple TV+. The title was originally conceived as a feature film, but has now evolved into an eight-episode series, which promises to be a unique portrayal of a murder mystery.

This latest creation from filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revolves around the cold-blooded murder of Xavier, a high-profile celebrity, at a high school reunion afterparty, turning a night of celebration into a disaster.

5 reasons to watch the Apple TV+ series 'The Afterparty'

1) A unique take on a murder-mystery

The creators of the upcoming highly anticipated Apple TV+ series have claimed that the viewers can definitely expect a different alluring approach to a murder mystery story. Over the years, the mystery genre has gained its own set of followers and a lot of experimental mystery projects can be seen in the last few years.

Blending humor on the premise of a murder mystery, therefore, without a doubt, sounds like an intriguing project.

2) The fascinating directorial style of Chris Miller and Phil Lord

The collaboration between Chris Miller and Phil lord has produced some incredible works over the years including Clone High, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street and one of the best animated feature films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As witnessed in the trailer for the series, intriguing flashy looks and perfectly timed verbal humor indicate that the creators have created magic again. Therefore, it is quite evident that viewers' expectations are quite high from this upcoming mystery comedy series.

3) A Single-Camera series

A single-camera series gives the series a movie-like atmosphere. This technique is often used to produce comedy series, but there is room for other genres as well.

Rose to popularity in the 2000s, this shooting technique has created several TV masterpieces such as The Office, Superstore, and Modern Family. Therefore, the news of this upcoming Apple TV+ series The Afterparty Season 1 getting shot with the single-camera technique has added to the excitement and anticipation of it.

4) Tiffany Haddish, the OG comedy queen plays Detective Danner

As the trailer for the series The Afterparty revealed, the critically acclaimed Grammy and Emmy winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will be seen playing the lead role of Detective Danner.

Ever-charming Tiffany Haddish never fails to impress viewers with her amazing screen presence, body-language, and praiseworthy comedy. Over the past decade, with her alluring performances, Haddish has created a separate fan base. Therefore, her prominent presence in this series makes it even more binge-worthy.

5) An attractive ensemble cast

The Season 1 of The Afterparty has an impressive cast list, as showcased in the trailer.

Alongside Tiffany Haddish, the audience will see Sam Richardson as Aniq, Zoe Chao as Zoe, Ilana Glazer as Chelsea, Dave Franco as Xavier - the murder victim, Ben Schwartz as Yasper, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, Jamie Demetriou as Walt, and John Early as Detective Culp.

The Afterparty Season 1 premieres on January 28, 2022, on Apple TV+.

