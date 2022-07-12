Apple Airpods Pro recall: Serial number check and all you need to know 

Certain pairs of AirPod Pros are eligible for recall after users experienced loss of bass, crackling and static, increase in background sounds, or if they are simply not working.

Those affected by the recall can find a replacement through Apple's service program. Customers will have to check when the product was purchased to obtain a renewal.

It is important to note that although the AirPods Pro are part of the recall, their charging cases are not. Apple has announced a service program for “a small percentage” of AirPod Pro units which were manufactured prior to October 2020.

However, before assuming that their AirPods need to be fixed, users can simply factory reset the product. If the earphones don't work even after doing so, customers can look into the eligibility criteria to ensure that their purchased item needs replacing.

How to check if your AirPods Pro are affected by the recall

If the earphones have been purchased before October 2020, it is likely that these AirPod Pros will be covered by the recall. However, it is also possible that the product might not be affected by the withdrawal even if they make the cut-off date.

Customers can visit an Apple retail store or an authorized service provider to see if their earphone pair is eligible for a replacement.

AirPod Pro users can also send across an email through the Apple Support app or contact their official phone number.

Product users can also check if their earphones are eligible for a replacement on Apple’s official website. One will have to enter the serial number of the pair of AirPods.

To find this out, iOS or iPadOS users can go to their settings and proceed to select Bluetooth where they will find their AirPods on the list. After selecting their specific pair, they can select the More Information option next to the AirPods, which is where users will find the serial number.

The serial number is also written on the underside of the lid of the AirPods Pro’s charging case. Additionally, it can be located with the help of the earphone's original packaging, which is right next to the bar code. It is also there on the user's invoice.

After obtaining the serial number, the user must enter the support coverage, date of purchase or manufacturing date. With the following information, users can find out on the official website whether their product is eligible for replacement or not.

How to fix your AirPods Pro if you’re not eligible?

If your product is facing issues and you are not eligible for the recall, you can attempt to fix their device using the following methods:

Ensure that your AirPod case and AirPods have enough battery

Double check whether the Bluetooth is well connected

Cleaning the earphone’s speaker and mix grilles can also help in fixing the device.

If the AirPods Pro still do connect, one can reset them.

If one of the AirPod Pros is dead, it will cost $49 to replace it.

