Bumble Bee Recall: Product, label code and everything to know amid high blood pressure fears

Bumble Bee is recalling some of its canned smoked clams as the company reported they contain high levels of chemicals known as PFAS. It stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The voluntary recall by the seafood company was announced on July 6, 2022. Following this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined and found some traces of PFAS levels in samples of the product.

Yet Another @miki_pope Bumble Bee Foods has issued a recall after one of their items, Smoked Clams, tested that they were at unacceptable levels. Bumble Bee Foods has issued a recall after one of their items, Smoked Clams, tested that they were at unacceptable levels.

Bumble Bee recall: All you should know

The nationwide recall by the California-based is for the 3.75-ounce cans of smoked clams that have the UPC Label 8660075234.

Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with UPC Label 8660075234 being called back for having excess harmful ingredients. (Image via Bumble Bee)

According to the company, the product came from a third-party manufacturer in China. Additionally, the company and FDA said that so far, there have been no reports of any illness due to the consumption of the clams. The now-recalled product was distributed nationwide to a limited number of retailers and they are being contacted to send back the packages amid the scare.

The FDA explained what PFAS is and said:

"Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Available studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and several health outcomes including but not limited to increased cholesterol levels, increases in high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer."

deoccult @deoccult



According to the FDA, the recall only applies to 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234, which came from a third-party manufacturer in China.



Thanks, CHINA! Fox News @FoxNews

fxn.ws/3yQqICW Bumble Bee smoked clams contaminated with ‘forever chemicals,’ FDA says Bumble Bee smoked clams contaminated with ‘forever chemicals,’ FDA saysfxn.ws/3yQqICW would never eat smoked clams from a can but still...According to the FDA, the recall only applies to 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234, which came from a third-party manufacturer in China.Thanks, CHINA! twitter.com/FoxNews/status… would never eat smoked clams from a can but still...According to the FDA, the recall only applies to 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234, which came from a third-party manufacturer in China. Thanks, CHINA! twitter.com/FoxNews/status…

However, the FDA and the company added that consumers need not be worried about any other products from the company. They also said that customers who have purchased any item with the UPC Label mentioned above should go to the store where they purchased it from and return it for a full refund at the earliest.

The UPC Label 8660075234 can be found under the bar code on the back of the package.

The company also urges consumers to contact the customer service by calling 1-888-295-3627 between 9 am and 6 pm EST between Monday and Friday. The same can also be reported on their website https://www.bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall/

Company claims the product being recalled was manufactured by a third-party vendor in China. (Image via Bumble Bee)

The company is a 120-year-old fishing and seafood brand that aims to deliver healthy and affordable food items to its consumers. As it fears it has delivered clams that shoot people's blood pressure up, the popular American company is offering a full refund to its customers.

However, this is not the first case that has come up with seafood this summer.

Last month, Irvington Seafood of Irvington, Alabama recalled specific crabmeat products that were due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. These can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

As for the Bumble Bee recall, the company strongly recommends that people visit a doctor if they have already consumed the smoked clam tin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far