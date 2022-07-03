Create
Hyvee potato salad recall: Products and locations explored 

Hyvee withdraws multiple varieties of potato salads for possible contamination; tests are being run. (Image via Hyvee)
Srishti Marwah
Modified Jul 03, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Due to possible contamination, Hyvee has issued a recall for all the potato salad varieties. The announcement is made based on a positive microbial test result. While the test results have not been out for roughly 7-10 days, the withdrawal was announced out of caution, keeping the holiday weekend in mind.

Hyvee potato salad recall: Full refund available

The recall is for potato salads of various varieties and sizes of the Hyvee brand. The Hyvee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad that have their expiration between July 31, 2022, and August 4, 2022, are on the recall list.

Available in grab-and-go refrigerated cases, these Potato salads on the recall are from all the Hyvee drugstores, Dollar Fresh Market locations, and the Hyvee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

Hyvee potato salads are being recalled for a possible &quot;contamination.&quot; (Image via Hyvee)
The purchase locations include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Also, the products being called back in the withdrawal are:

  • Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

The company also urged consumers not to consume any of the listed products. They can head to the supermarket they bought the products mentioned above from and return them for a full refund. However, no cases of illnesses or contamination have been found till today. The company states that these are just preventive measures for the well-being of the Hyvee consumers.

Twitter reacts to the recall

There is no doubt that Hyvee is a popular brand for potato salad, hence, the news of the recall spread like wildfire. Many people went on to Twitter to talk about the brand's withdrawal. One user also commented:

“Sh*t. My potato salad brand of choice at Hyvee was recalled.”
Shit. My #potatersalad brand of choise at #Hyvee was recalled. ketv.com/article/hy-vee…
Warning...Potato Salad Recall.Quote - Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.msn.com/en-us/foodandd…
Hy-Vee potato salad recall announced days before July 4th | kare11.com kare11.com/article/news/n…
Fourth of July disruption: Hy-Vee recalls potato salads over possible contamination ift.tt/N94F68k

A similar incident was seen in Canada, where baked goods were withdrawn due to possible pieces of plastic. The Canadian Food Agency has recalled several "Enjoy Life" brand bakery products that included the brand's following products:

  • Chocolate Chip
  • Double Chocolate Brownie flavors
  • Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel
  • Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals in Berry Medley and Chocolate Chip and Banana flavors.
Recall Alert: Enjoy Life Natural Brands Select Bakery Products community.kidswithfoodallergies.org/blog/recall-al… https://t.co/UjrGv0sdnQ

The stricter laws around food have resulted in these actions to protect the consumers and their health.

Edited by Sayati Das

