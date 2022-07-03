Hyvee potato salad recall: Products and locations explored 

Due to possible contamination, Hyvee has issued a recall for all the potato salad varieties. The announcement is made based on a positive microbial test result. While the test results have not been out for roughly 7-10 days, the withdrawal was announced out of caution, keeping the holiday weekend in mind.

Hyvee potato salad recall: Full refund available

The recall is for potato salads of various varieties and sizes of the Hyvee brand. The Hyvee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad that have their expiration between July 31, 2022, and August 4, 2022, are on the recall list.

Available in grab-and-go refrigerated cases, these Potato salads on the recall are from all the Hyvee drugstores, Dollar Fresh Market locations, and the Hyvee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

The purchase locations include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Also, the products being called back in the withdrawal are:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

The company also urged consumers not to consume any of the listed products. They can head to the supermarket they bought the products mentioned above from and return them for a full refund. However, no cases of illnesses or contamination have been found till today. The company states that these are just preventive measures for the well-being of the Hyvee consumers.

Twitter reacts to the recall

There is no doubt that Hyvee is a popular brand for potato salad, hence, the news of the recall spread like wildfire. Many people went on to Twitter to talk about the brand's withdrawal. One user also commented:

“Sh*t. My potato salad brand of choice at Hyvee was recalled.”

Quote - Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

A similar incident was seen in Canada, where baked goods were withdrawn due to possible pieces of plastic. The Canadian Food Agency has recalled several "Enjoy Life" brand bakery products that included the brand's following products:

Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate Brownie flavors

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel

Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals in Berry Medley and Chocolate Chip and Banana flavors.

The stricter laws around food have resulted in these actions to protect the consumers and their health.

