Candy Recall List 2022: Elite brand products explored amid salmonella fears 

Israel-based confectioner Strauss Israel has issued a voluntary recall of items belonging to the Elite-branded line. According to the FDA, a few products being recalled include chocolate, cakes, wafers, chewing gum and toffee candies as well. Items under their Energy line, including chocolate rice cakes and grain snacks, are also being taken back.

The withdrawal comes after salmonella was detected in a production facility in Nof HaGalil, in Israel’s northern district on April 19. According to Food Safety News, further testing on April 24 confirmed that bacteria was found in the items’ raw materials, which resulted in several items being removed from store shelves.

On April 27, 270 item samples were tested for salmonella and two chocolate products tested positive for the same.

The FDA has since listed a full list of recalled products on its official website. Affected products from the brand were distributed in the Tri-state region- New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida.

Along with the primary distribution stated above, Elite-branded candy is also sold through Amazon, Fresh Direct, and Passover.com, among other online retailers.

The withdrawal affects all products sold up to and including April 29.

What is salmonella? Strauss Israel issues recall after finding bacteria in food items

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestinal tracts of animals and humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it spreads through food or water. Symptoms can begin anywhere between six hours to six days after consuming the contaminated products. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps.

Though the infection can resolve itself independently, it can also cause life-threatening illnesses by getting into the bloodstream. Some severe diseases that may be caused include vascular illness, arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

Those who experience symptoms can check with their doctor for an accurate diagnosis.

Those who are immunocompromised, infants, and the elderly are most sensitive to the infection.

The manufacturer claims that they have not received any reports of Salmonella infections. If one has purchased Strauss Israel items, the FDA recommends returning the products to the point of purchase. Full refunds may be initiated for the same as well.

Edited by Suchitra