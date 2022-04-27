Ground beef recall 2022: List of products and more amid contamination concern

On Monday, April 25, the Food Safety Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of 120,000 pounds of ground beef products over possible E. coli contamination.
The Lakeside Refrigerated Services initiated the recall. According to the FSIS, a hint of contamination was found during the test of the product after it was imported. The agency further stated that there had been no reported illness or negative reactions after consuming these ground beef products.
In their announcement document, the agency further added:
"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
Which products are being recalled for ground beef recall 2022?
The FSIS announcement produced the recalled ground beef products between February 1 and April 8. These products reportedly have the establishment number "EST. 46841" and are under threat of possible E. coli O103 contamination.
The FSIS stated the listed products would include:
- Beef Ground 80cl 4-5lb Chd
- Beef Ground 80cl 1lb Chd Seg
- Beef Ground 80cl 4-5lb Chd
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Tf
- Beef Patties 10x3.2oz Chd Map
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Tf
- Beef Patties 10/10 Chd Tf Map
- Beef Patties 10x3.2oz Chd Map
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Tf
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Tf
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Patties 10x3.2oz Chd Map
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Patties 10x3.2oz Chd Map
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Patties 1/4 Lb Chd Tf 10/10 Map
- Beef Ground 80/20 Bulk Chd
- Beef Pork Veal Meatloaf Mix 5l
- Beef Ground 93cl 1lb Brick Chd Org Tf
- Beef Pork Veal Meatloaf Mix 5l
- Beef Patties 10/10 Chd Tf Map
- Beef Patties 85cl Map Chd
- Beef Patties 85cl Chd Map Nr
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Map Taji
- Beef Burgers 80cl 5x3.2oz Chd
- Beef Ground Wagyu 1lb Chd
- Beef Patties 85cl Chd Map Nr
- Beef Patties 85cl Chd Map Nr
- Beef Patties 4x4oz Chd Map Taji
- Beef Ground Wagyu 1lb Chd
- Beef Patties 10x3.2oz Chd Map
- Beef Patties 80 Cl 4x4oz Map Ch
- Beef Patties 80cl 4x8oz Chd
- Beef Patties 85cl Map Chd
- Beef Patty 80cl 6pk 4x4 Oz Chd
FSIS suggested that the affected groups of ground beef products should be disposed of or returned to the original place of purchase. These concerns seem to have stemmed from the effects of E. coli O103, including diarrhea and vomiting.