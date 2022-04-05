Lucky Charms recall 2022: Review underway amid increasing vomiting complaints

As per a consumer complaint website, Lucky Charms, a product of the American food company General Mills, is apparently making people sick throughout the country.

More than 100 customers of the brand across the country reported symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc., after eating a bowl of the cereal that's basically sold as a breakfast item for the kids. The reviews and complaints were uploaded on iwaspoisoned.com, a platform that tracks foodborne illnesses.

On the site, an anonymous user from Chesterfield, Virginia, said:

"I had a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, and about an hour later, I had diarrhea, nausea, the chills, and stomach cramps. This lasted a few hours, and I still suffered from nausea and cramps for a couple of days."

Another user wrote:

"My daughter and myself have been extremely sick after eating Lucky Charms Cereal, produced by General Mills. As soon as we woke up, we both ate a bowl, and moments later were both vomiting and having diarrhea. I've been in bed for two days now feeling horrible. Almost like a zombie."

A third user confessed that every time they ate Lucky Charms, they would fall sick. The person also pointed out that a dye present in the cereal is causing digestion problems with them.

Digestive problems linked to Lucky Charms had been going on for months

As per New York Post, the 58-year-old brand from parent company General Mills started sickening people in July 2021. The founder of iwaspoisoned.com, Patrick Quade, stated that he contacted General Mills in September 2021 to inform them of the findings but never received a response.

This year, the number of complaints on the site began to rise, with 15 in February and 17 in March.

Despite reports of sickness, General Mills has stated that it does not believe their cereal is to blame. The company also stated that it is presently reviewing the allegations.

Responding to the complaints, General Mills spokesperson, Andrea Williamson, said in a statement that food is their company's main priority and have conducted a thorough internal investigation on the matter.

“Based on our food safety programs and review of consumer feedback we’ve received directly, we do not believe these complaints are attributed to our product. We encourage consumers to please share their feedback directly with General Mills to ensure it is captured in our ongoing review.”

Food safety attorney Bill Marler told the outlet:

“When you have 139 cases, and all people have the same reaction, that seems highly suspect, but you'd still want to know what it is that's causing these illnesses."

This is not the first time that a breakfast cereal has been connected to various ailments.

Kellogg's Honey Smacks sparked a salmonella epidemic in many states in 2018. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 135 people were infected in 36 states, with 34 of them being admitted to the hospital.

In 2010, Kellogg's voluntarily recalled 28 million boxes of Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, and Honey Smacks due to a bad odor and flavor coming from the package liners.

Edited by Shaheen Banu